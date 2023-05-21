Escondido

Escondido, a pastel by Lou Baggett, is among the works on display for Mother/Daughter, an exhibition at the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through June 23.

 Photo courtesy of the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery

The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery’s newest exhibition is celebrating the artistic talents of family.

Mother/Daughter, by Lou Baggett and Jesse Baggett, opened Saturday with a reception, and will be on display to the public Tuesday through June 23 in the gallery at 620 SW D.

