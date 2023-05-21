The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery’s newest exhibition is celebrating the artistic talents of family.
Mother/Daughter, by Lou Baggett and Jesse Baggett, opened Saturday with a reception, and will be on display to the public Tuesday through June 23 in the gallery at 620 SW D.
Duncan area artist Lou Baggett said she has always loved doing art of any kind. In college, she earned a degree in secondary education with teaching fields in art and English. Throughout the years, she has taught art in public school as well as private classes. She said it was in college that she was introduced to pastels, which became her favorite medium. Later in life, she took a watercolor class, which became a close second favorite to pastels.
“I once read an article on how to be a successful artist: it said an artist should focus on one medium and do it very well. Unfortunately, I could never pick just one medium. I may not be a famous artist, but I am a happy artist,” she said.
Although Lou has always wanted to be a portrait artist, most of her work has been in landscapes. Capturing light on people or places became the focus of her art. When she is not creating art, she is working with the Chisholm Trail Arts Council setting up art shows and teaching art.
Having recently won the 2023 National Art Battle Championship, Jesse Baggett said she uses art to celebrate the places she has lived and loved. Through the use of wildlife imagery, she explores personalities, relationships and perceptions of various themes throughout art history. Jesse majored in ceramics and minored in printmaking at Midwestern State University, earning her bachelor of fine arts and teacher certificate in 2014.
In addition to her personal art practice, Jesse also works on public art. She recently completed “Better Together,” a large ceramic mural in downtown Wichita Falls with collaborator Steve Hilton.
The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is a non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate and promote the arts in the Lawton community as well as Southwest Oklahoma. The gallery hosts six art exhibitions per year in addition to lectures and musical performances. More information can be found at the gallery’s website, www.lpgallery.org, and its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lpartgallery.