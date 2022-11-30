More developments emerge in Activision buyout

The ongoing drama over Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of “Call of Duty” publisher Activision-Blizzard continued this week with new developments from the Federal Trade Commission and European Union Commission.
Microsoft has faced a surprisingly uphill battle in getting its acquisition approved by government regulators across the globe. Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Serbia have approved the merger, but the final decision will come down to the FTC, EU and the United Kingdom’s Competitions and Markets Authority — all three of which are doing their due diligence in evaluating the ramifications of the largest tech industry acquisition in history. While, on the surface, the acquisition should be approved with little issue, that hasn’t been the case. The FTC and CMA have asked extremely difficult questions, some of which seem designed to reign in big tech, even if no law prevents the merger on paper.
Richard Hoeg, a mergers and acquisitions lawyer who has been following the deal since it was announced early this year, stated this week that he believes there is a 65 percent chance that Microsoft will prevail, though he remains uncertain because of the narrative building amongst regulatory bodies about the need to reign in big tech. He believes many agencies are merely looking at the size of the deal rather than the merits behind it.
In a story published by Reuters this week, Microsoft is expected to announce a series of concessions to the EU that would stave off further review. The chief concession is to allow Sony to have the “Call of Duty” franchise on its hardware for the next 10 years, at least. Such a commitment is almost entirely unheard of in the video game industry. That would extend the “Call of Duty” franchise on PlayStation hardware through the remainder of this console generation and into the next generation that documents reveal will launch in 2028 or later. Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has repeatedly committed to releasing “Call of Duty” on PlayStation and even Nintendo hardware in the future, but Sony has rejected every olive branch he has extended, calling them lies and deceptions. Microsoft wants to follow the “Minecraft” model, which allows the title to be played by as many as possible.
But Sony’s objections go beyond the merits of the deal. It has waged a misinformation campaign against Microsoft to multiple government regulators, citing how Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision would irreparably harm its console business. The more Microsoft has committed to “Call of Duty” on PlayStation, the more Sony has shifted its arguments to say that its version would be inferior to the Xbox version, which would almost certainly launch on day one on Game Pass. The irony is that Sony has continued to strip features away from the Xbox versions of “Call of Duty” each year in favor of making the PlayStation version look better as part of its ongoing marketing agreement.
Sony estimates 10 percent of its PlayStation revenue comes from “Call of Duty” each year. So losing the title would be a significant hit, but it’s doubtful that every single person who ever purchased “Call of Duty” on PlayStation would completely abandon the platform. It makes even less sense that people would abandon the hardware for Xbox if the game releases on Game Pass. Many regular “Call of Duty” players play little else throughout the year, so having unlimited access to hundreds of other titles for $15 a month might not be as appetizing as simply buying a copy for a one-time $70 and playing it throughout the year. It would help generate additional revenue for Game Pass, but not at a significant hit to PlayStation.
Another report this week stated that Lina Khan, chairperson of the FTC, is building a case to sue Microsoft in order to stop the purchase. The FTC has recruited lawyers and is looking into any grounds it would have in order to try to stop the acquisition from going forward. However, Hoeg stated that the FTC doesn’t have much of a case, and it would almost certainly lose in court over the coming months. The development could be interpreted as one of two ways: either the FTC is building a case in order to get Microsoft to agree to concessions similar to those of the EU or it wants to drag out the acquisition until Microsoft and Activision have to renegotiate another deal by the end of July. With small acquisitions, Hoeg said the latter strategy has worked in the past. But for a $69 billion investment — one that both parties have agreed to and have both publicly stated that they will fight in court — there should be no worries for Microsoft and Activision to return to the negotiating table with each other in order to prolong the purchase agreement. More than likely, the FTC just wants to get some sort of concession out of Microsoft so that it can appear that it’s being tough on expanding big tech.
The circus will continue until some time in 2023. The CMA is expected to announce its stage two investigation results some time in January. The British agency is the only real roadblock to this deal closing because Microsoft has no recourse to appeal a decision if the CMA opts to block the acquisition. Findings released during stage one of its investigation also heavily leaned in Sony’s favor, essentially regurgitating those claims with little push back. If the CMA agrees to the deal, it could close some time in March or April, or perhaps later, if the FTC decides to push the court system. But it appears that if the CMA moves forward with approval, everyone else will fall in line.
