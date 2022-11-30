More developments emerge in Activision buyout
Courtesy photo

The ongoing drama over Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of “Call of Duty” publisher Activision-Blizzard continued this week with new developments from the Federal Trade Commission and European Union Commission.

Microsoft has faced a surprisingly uphill battle in getting its acquisition approved by government regulators across the globe. Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Serbia have approved the merger, but the final decision will come down to the FTC, EU and the United Kingdom’s Competitions and Markets Authority — all three of which are doing their due diligence in evaluating the ramifications of the largest tech industry acquisition in history. While, on the surface, the acquisition should be approved with little issue, that hasn’t been the case. The FTC and CMA have asked extremely difficult questions, some of which seem designed to reign in big tech, even if no law prevents the merger on paper.

