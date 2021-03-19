This is the last of the list of Corps of Discovery members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
La Liberte (aka Joseph Barter) was an army private when assigned as a boatman to the corps. He deserted soon afterward and did not continue west.
Etienne Malboeuf was born in 1775. His sister was married to Jean-Baptiste La Jeunesse.
Peter [Pierre] Pinaut was born in 1776, the son of a French-Canadian trader and a Missouri Indian woman. It is believed he returned to St. Louis in 1805.
Paul Primeau was hired as a boatman but is unclear if he remained on the upper Missouri or returned to St. Louis in 1805.
Francois Rivet was born in 1757 and with three other boatmen (Deschamps, Malboeuf, Cann/Carson) remained at the Mandan village after they were discharged from the expedition. He was living there when Lewis and Clark passed there on their return in 1806. He died in 1852.
Peter Roi – there is little information about him due to the commonality of the surname among the French living in and around St. Louis in the early 19th century.
Mascot
Seaman was a Newfoundland dog owned by Meriwether Lewis, who had purchased it in Philadelphia while preparing himself for the expedition. Lewis purchased Seaman for $20 and perhaps selected this breed for its size, strength and swimming abilities. Seaman is mentioned very often in the journals but it is not clear if Seaman was with the corps on the last leg of its journey down the Missouri River to St. Louis.
