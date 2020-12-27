“Monster Hunter” is an interesting movie — for better or worse.
The entirety of the movie’s dialogue could be written on the back of a fast food napkin. The characterization of its two leads could be explained in a single sentence. The plot could be explained with crayon. By every conceivable metric, it should be an utter failure — the latest in a long line of video game movies that — at best — are serviceable and — at worst — are complete trash fires that insult the intelligence of audiences and fans alike. But the latest Paul W. S. Anderson adaptation is perhaps his most loyal adaptation — even surpassing “Mortal Kombat.” I don’t necessarily say, “good,” but rather, “loyal.”
Cinema’s latest savior is an adaptation of the long-running Capcom franchise that centers around a pre-industrial civilization ensconced in the ever-present hunt of massive monsters that roam the world. Rarely has there ever been a franchise title that sums up its premise so well. “Monster Hunter” is all about hunting monsters. That’s the beginning and the ending of the franchise’s narrative thread up until 2017’s “Monster Hunter World.” Hunters get contracts, they hunt monsters, they kill them.
So when Anderson decided to complete his wretched “Resident Evil” movie series — loosely based off another Capcom property — he had to craft something resembling a narrative that tied together various fights with CG monsters. He settled on an isekai story — the idea of a person from Earth transported to an alternate world. And since Anderson seems contractually obligated to include wife Milla Jovovich in everything he makes, she became the defacto star.
After a somewhat thrilling introduction that immediately captures the excitement and potential of a live action “Monster Hunter,” the movie shifts to a random group of American soldiers in a nondescript desert. It’s hard to learn the names of the handful of characters, but it doesn’t matter, because they’re not going to be around for long. They serve as nothing more than cardboard cutouts defined by their quips and generic military lingo to be served up as monster food within the first act of the film.
Jovovich’s Artemis is then paired with renowned martial artist Tony Jaa’s nameless near-mute hunter. Anderson obviously only conscripted Jaa (who must be slumming these days) into this film for his martial arts skills and not his acting abilities, as he never speaks a single sentence of English, and merely grunts or mumbles his way through the few scenes where he’s supposed to emote. Jaa, who became famous in the United States after “Ong Bak,” is one of the best on-screen martial artists in the world. Yet it’s hard to tell just how good he is when any action scene feels like it’s been edited by a cocaine-infused raccoon, and staged so that Jovovich’s Artemis can win to prove she’s capable of handling her own.
Anderson takes elements of “Enemy Mine” and “Pitch Black” and his own “Soldier” to craft a movie with such a threadbare plot and characters that it’s almost impressive how little actually happens on screen between monster sequences. Ron Pearlman shows up in the middle of the second act as another unnamed character whose only purpose is to drop exposition to explain how Artemis arrived in this world, and how she can get back. But even his explanation is thin and near useless to the overall experience.
And yet, despite the massive narrative and characterization issues prevalent throughout the film, it works on a superficial level. When someone chooses to see a movie called “Monster Hunter,” based off a video game designed around the core concept of hunting monsters, one expects to see a lot of monster action. Anderson delivers, and does so in a surprisingly effective manner. Aside from the human fights, which seem edited by someone paid by the cut, the action is relatively easy to follow. The monsters — and there are several — are each given plenty of screen space and time to establish their abilities and dangers. They’re dangerous, and at times, awe inspiring on screen. The movie doesn’t shy away from showing plenty of monster action.
Even the franchise’s ridiculous trademark weaponry is translated well. “Monster Hunter” is known for its hookshot and oversized swords and clubs that bring down the monster prey, and Anderson doesn’t shy away from showcasing them on the big screen. They look a little dumb, but Jaa manages to sell them with ease.
“Monster Hunter” isn’t a good movie by any metric. But as an experience for franchise fans, there’s plenty here to like. Any kaiju fan should take an interest. There’s more on-screen monster action packed into a lean 100 minute runtime than there was in 2014’s “Godzilla.” Again, that’s not to say it’s a good movie. But Anderson set out to make a movie about people hunting monsters, and he succeeded. He just forgot to add in something called an ending.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.