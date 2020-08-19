Mobile 'Fortnite' players true victims of corporate greed

The most popular video game has been removed from the two most popular platforms, and there’s no sign it will return any time soon.
“Fortnite” was pulled unceremoniously without warning Thursday from the Apple App Store. Hours later, its listing on Google’s Play Store was also removed. The move was expected by those who have followed the ongoing tiff between Apple and developer/publisher Epic Games. To bring the issue to a head, Epic announced earlier in the day that it would directly sell V-Bucks — in-game currency used to purchase skins — to customers for a 20 percent discount, compared to what was being sold via the App Store and Play Store. Epic was prepared for what was about to happen. The literal millions of players suddenly left without a game to play were not.
As soon as “Fortnite” was pulled from the App Store, Epic uploaded a trailer that obviously parodied Apple’s famous “1984” trailer, in which a woman is seen fighting against the world’s oppressors by tossing a sledgehammer through a screen. Epic’s version featured almost paralleled imagery, complete with a “Fortnite” character throwing a unicorn hammer through a screen with a talking apple. It was neither subtle, nor clever — and felt much more like a cringe-worthy joke. Later, a screen appeared on “Fortnite,” showing the same trailer, and demanding players “#FreeFortnite.”
Within hours, Epic had filed lawsuits against both Apple and Google in court with complaints that topped 60 pages. The filing pointed out a monopoly that each company has generated on their respective platforms, preventing companies like Epic from using their own payment methods. To understand the ongoing issue, one has to go deep down a rabbit hole of technology company politics.
Both Apple and Google collect a 30 percent fee on any transaction initiated through their respective store interfaces — be that through the purchase of an app or any microtransactions purchased via the app. Mobile games live and die on microtransactions, and “Fortnite” is the king, with skins that can cost $20 or more. Every time a player purchase a skin or V-Bucks, Google and Apple collect 30 percent of that transaction as compensation for the exposure and support of their respective storefronts.
That might sound like a significant fee — and it is — but it’s the standard in the video game industry. Microsoft and Sony charge similar fees for games purchased digitally on their consoles. Valve collects 30 percent from all purchases made on the Steam platform. It’s the aversion to that fee that prompted Epic to create its own storefront, which only collects 12 percent. This is a feud that’s been waging for some time in the PC space. But it was only a matter of time until it came to the mobile space, where the revenue is much higher.
There is a noted difference between Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. Anything that’s downloaded and installed on an iPhone or iPad must be purchased through the App Store. There’s no way to get around that, unless one jailbreaks their phone — voiding any warranty. Google has always prompted its Android operating system as an open platform, where consumers could install anything they want from anywhere on the Internet, as long as they’re willing to accept the risks. But according to Epic’s lawsuit, Google allegedly pressured phone manufacturers like LG to prevent such installation methods — thus preventing Epic and other developers from subverting the 30 percent fee of the Play Store. If Epic’s accusations are true, it’s a complete antithetical move to Google’s marketing.
Apple’s App Store policies are draconian, at best. There was a time, in the early days of the smartphone movement, where such restrictions were almost certainly needed. Apple head Steve Jobs was absolutely notorious for not trusting anyone to meddle with technology. Times change. Those policies are now preventing companies like Microsoft and Google from offering cloud-based gaming platforms like xCloud and Stadia. Apple prevents them because it will not allow purchases made in-app, subverting the App Store. Sound familiar? It’s a discussion that should play out in court.
However, Epic is literally weaponizing its child gamers in its ongoing fight against “oppression’ in the video game space. This war with Apple and Google could prove fruitful, and has the possibility to open mobile platforms for the betterment of all consumers, but make no mistake, this is purely about profit for Epic. The company wants more money from its microtransactions, doesn’t want to share the wealth with platform holders that made the popularity of “Fortnite” possible, and is willing to hold millions of mobile players hostage. It’s disgraceful. Using the imagery of “1984” — be it in Apple’s commercial — in 2020, with everything going on, is even more disgraceful.
There were better ways for Epic to go about this, and they chose the most obtuse and obstructive way to do so. Don’t mistake Epic for being underdog freedom fighters here. There is no lesser of any evil. This conflict is three juggernaut corporations trying to cheat the other out of profit, while trying to use consumers as some sort of leverage against the other. None of the companies deserve your support.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.