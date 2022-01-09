Until two years ago, Stephen Popek, better known to some as Ariel Monroe, didn’t know there was a drag scene in Lawton.
Popek had served in the military for many years, and been stationed at Fort Sill more than once. His interest in performing in drag shows began after an open-mic night in Oklahoma City. It wasn’t until Randy Corrales, a.k.a Harmony Delovely, introduced him to Lawton’s drag show performers that he learned he could perform closer to where he lived.
Two years have gone by, and Popek is the new Miss Gay Lawton, and qualifies to compete in the statewide drag competition to become Miss Gay Oklahoma.
“I really didn’t think I’d win, because I’m so new,” Popek said. “So I decided not to worry too much about winning, and do what I wanted to do, and I think it paid off.”
For the Lawton competition, Popek performed music from the Broadway musical “Wicked” for his talent section showcase and used the opportunity to talk about the experiences of, and hardships faced by the LGBTQ community in Lawton. For the Oklahoma competition, Popek plans to do the same, but bigger.
“I’m planning to upgrade everything,” Popek said. “Bigger sets, bigger costumes.”
Popek said that while a lot of drag performers choose to drastically change their presentation for the talent section, he’s going to stick with performing selections from “Wicked,” a musical which first sparked his love for musical theater.
Preparation for the statewide competition can be expensive, especially if someone plans to go all-out the way Popek does. To help pay for it, Lawton Drag Entertainment will hold a fundraiser Friday at VFW post 1193 in Lawton for Popek’s trip.
The fundraiser will include a drag show, an art sale and raffle items, and a variety of other entertainment. While it is in name a benefit for Popek, he has plans to spread the money he doesn’t use around the entire Lawton LGBTQ community to fund next year’s competition and to put some money into a scholarship for LGBTQ students at Cameron University.
“Technically, I guess the fundraiser is for me, but that feels a little narcissistic,” Popek said. “I really want it to be an event for the entire community.”
As for his performance at the competition, Popek said winning is not as important to him as giving exposure to the Lawton drag scene and the Lawton LGBTQ community.
“Anybody can go online and buy a crown,” Popek said. “I want to use the platform to help my community.”
Popek was born and raised in Ohio, in a suburb with no real LGBTQ community, where his identity was seen as taboo. In Lawton, a city he’s grown to love, he’s found a sense of community and belonging that he believes can’t be found easily.
“There’s something about the sense of family that I get here, that I’ve never really felt anywhere else,” Popek said.