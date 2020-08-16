Organizations interested in offering art programs for Oklahoma’s military community may be able to receive funding from the Oklahoma Arts Council to support their efforts.
The state agency’s Oklahoma Arts and the Military Grants program offers up to $5,000 to nonprofit organizations, local and tribal governments, universities and public libraries for eligible arts programming including classes, workshops, professional development, performances, exhibitions and more. Applications will be accepted Aug. 15 through Sept. 15.
Grant funding can be put toward, artist fees, consultant fees, art supplies, marketing expenses and other approved costs. Online and virtual programming can also be supported as the Oklahoma Arts Council responds to needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities funded by the grants must take place by June 30, 2021.
To assist interested applicants, a webinar hosted by the Oklahoma Arts Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday, will provide an overview of the grant program, a review of the application and an opportunity for questions. The webinar also will feature guest speakers whose arts programs for military-connected Oklahomans have previously been supported through the grant. A registration link is available at arts.ok.gov.
Grants can support costs associated with learning-based and audience-based arts programs. The primary audience served through the program must be military-connected individuals. Programs can be new or ongoing but cannot end before the submission of an application. Military-connected individuals include active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans and immediate family members and caregivers.
“Oklahoma Arts and the Military Grants can empower organizations to tap the transformative qualities of the arts to serve active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans and immediate family and caregivers,” said Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples. “Meaningful needs within the military community can be met through engagement with the literary, performing, and visual arts. Following the lead of the National Endowment for the Arts’ Creative Forces initiative, our agency is proud to offer this to organizations wishing to serve military-connected Oklahomans.”
Oklahoma Arts and the Military Grants are made possible in part by funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Applications and guidelines are available at arts.ok.gov. For more information, contact Oklahoma Arts Council Arts Education Director Jennifer Allen-Barron at (405) 521-2036 or jennifer.allen-barron@arts.ok.gov.Military and veteran support organizations are encouraged to apply.