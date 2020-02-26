Microsoft unveiled more juicy details about its upcoming Xbox Series X Monday.
In an unannounced press release, Phil Spencer, Executive Vice President, confirmed months of speculation about the new console’s power and features. The biggest confirmation is that the next-generation Xbox will sport a 12-teraflop AMD GPU — one that’s twice as powerful as the Xbox One X and eight times more powerful than the original Xbox One. While graphics card manufacturers AMD and NVidia measure teraflop efficiencies differently, the new Xbox Series X GPU could be as powerful as an NVidia 2080 Super — one of the most powerful cards currently on the market. For the first time since the Xbox 360 launched 15 years ago, a console could be competing on par with gaming PCs at launch.
“Xbox Series X delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher frame rates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming,” Spencer said.
The real next-generation upgrade will come on the CPU side. Both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 featured Jaguar processors, which were woefully underpowered at launch, let alone seven years later. The fact that talented studios have managed to squeeze out such amazing visuals and performances from those pitiful processors is amazing. That won’t be a problem with these new consoles.
The Xbox Series X will include a custom-designed CPU based off AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA 2 architecture. Specifics haven’t been released, but these processors will be much faster and much more efficient, allowing developers to really stretch their creative legs. Game worlds will be larger, can include much more complex AI and much more complicated encounters on screen.
Ray tracing has become the new buzzword feature of gaming in the last three to four years, and the Xbox Series X will not be left behind. The new system will include hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which will allow developers to create better lighting, reflections and other improved visuals. The company also created its own patented form of variable rate shading, which Spencer said will allow developers to “prioritize individual effects on specific game characters or important environmental objects.” The new process will “result in more stable frame rates and higher resolution, with no impact on the final image quality.”
Additional hardware features will include support for up to 8K resolution and frame rates up to 120 fps in games. Neither of those will be very common in real-world applications. Currently, there are few 8K televisions on the market. Adoption of 4K televisions is picking up steam, but this appears to be a future proof feature, in case these consoles last another seven to 10 years. Even if 8K televisions become more prevalent, the hardware doesn’t have the capabilities of rendering any modern AAA game in such a resolution. Maybe some indies will target that resolution, but it’s not expected.
The Series X will also support auto low latency mode, which means televisions will automatically switch to their game modes in order to provide the least amount of input delay for gaming. It follows in the Xbox One X footsteps of supporting HDMI 2.1, which will allow variable refresh rate on new televisions — a feature that will smooth out framerates and reduce tearing on screen.
The new system will use its advanced hardware to push new software features, including a “quick resume” feature that will allow players to suspend multiple games at the same time. Currently, the Xbox One family allows players to suspend a single game that can be resumed even after the console is turned off.
One of the most exciting features of the Xbox Series X is what Microsoft is calling “smart delivery.” The company describes it as a technology that allows players to purchase a game on any console and you will receive the best version of it. It sounds like, at least initially, Xbox One games will be forward compatible with the Xbox Series X and will run at higher resolution and with better graphics and performance. CD Projekt Red’s “Cyberpunk 2077” will take advantage of this feature. Anyone who purchases the game on the Xbox One when it releases in September will enjoy a “next-gen” version with that same purchase with the Series X launches later this year. All first-party titles will also use this feature. Gone are the days of needing to purchase a remastered version for $40-60 a couple years later.
The Xbox Series X is shaping up to be an amazing, powerful system — the likes of which haven’t been seen in at least 15 years. Sony continues to remain mum on its next-gen plans. Many speculated the Japanese company would make an announcement at the Games Developer Conference next month, but Sony has already announced its pulling out due to Coronavirus fears. So fans will have to wait a little longer to see what Sony has up its sleeves. If leaks are to be believed, both consoles will be within spitting distance of each other in power. The real difference — as usual — will be the first-party software.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.