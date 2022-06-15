Microsoft laid (some of) its cards on the table this past weekend with its Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.
The 95-minute-long event focused on titles arriving in the next 12 months, and it was a packed show. There have been plenty of reaction stories, hot takes and Twitter responses from every random person who saw the show and formulated an opinion, so there’s no real point in analyzing the merits of each individual title that was highlighted. Instead, this is a good opportunity to take a look at where Microsoft and the Xbox brand were at just five years ago compared to today.
Entering 2018, Microsoft was reeling. The Xbox One was an unmitigated failure — an underpowered box designed for every other type of media consumption aside from video games. The company’s first-party studio portfolio was anemic with only Rare, Turn 10 Studios, 343 Industries and The Coalition operating under its banner. The one exciting title that people were looking forward to, Platinum Games’ “Scalebound,” was just very publicly canceled. There wasn’t a lot to be excited about, especially as the Xbox brand was at the center of speculation about a possible sell off to another company.
That year would see major announcements to really set the stage for a new generation of Xbox gaming. It started with the announcement of the acquisitions of five studios: Playground Games, Ninja Theory, Compulsion Games, Undead Labs and The Initiative. Three new studios would be added later in the year: Obsidian Entertainment, inXile Entertainment and Double Fine Studios. Immediately, Microsoft’s first party went from a struggling operation to a premier organization within a single year.
Those new studios would be at the forefront of some exciting announcements and releases in the coming months and years — all powered by new hardware in the form of the Xbox One X and later the Xbox Series S and X. In the face of sell-off rumors, Microsoft doubled down on the Xbox brand and invested hundreds of millions into hardware by developing and releasing the mid-gen refresh hardware that was the One X, proving Microsoft was back in the console power market. Later, the Series X would be cemented as the most powerful console on the market. No longer would the Xbox be dedicated to television and streaming at the expense of gaming.
A year later, Microsoft announced the purchase of Zenimax, including the entirety of the Bethesda Softworks publishing arm and all of its studios. There is now no first party stable as large as Microsoft’s — and that’s before adding the already announced Activision-Blizzard acquisition that would close later this year.
Covid hit Microsoft’s first party development as hard as anyone. “Halo Infinite,” originally slated as a Series S/X launch title, would be delayed for a full year. All of these new studios that have been acquired are still working on games that were started before the Microsoft buyouts. And those that were almost finished, such as “Psychonauts 2,” “Deathloop” and “Ghostwire: Tokyo” were either already announced to come out on PlayStation hardware, or were part of exclusive deals already signed by the publisher that Microsoft honored. So there are at least two Microsoft-published games released exclusively on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Those games will eventually come to Microsoft’s hardware, obviously.
Microsoft is only about six months to a year away from flooding its Gamepass service with a steady stream of quality software. And it’s Gamepass that has really helped separate Microsoft from the rest of the industry. The idea of a Netflix-style gaming subscription was brilliant and, and has really taken hold of the industry. It’s what really helped push Microsoft from being a perennial third-place contender to a game changer.
It’s a great feeling to be a Gamepass subscriber and watch the countless trailers that premiered one after another during the Xbox Showcase and know that the vast majority of them will be available at release date for no charge. The idea of getting to play Bethesda Game Studios’ first new IP in literally decades — a game that looks like it takes the best elements from “Fallout 4,” “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” and “No Man’s Sky” to create the perfect space exploration title with literally 1,000 planets to explore — without having to pay $60/70 for it is amazing. Gamepass truly is the revolution the industry needed — as long as Microsoft sees the struggles Netflix is currently suffering and makes moves to avoid them.
The future is extremely bright for Microsoft, as it showcased more than 30 titles — almost all of which will be on Gamepass on day one — all set to come out within the next 12 months. Sure, the showcase didn’t touch on major upcoming titles like “Avowed” or “Perfect Dark,” but it’s amazing to know so much stuff is coming up in such a short amount of time. Hopefully, Microsoft will offer another show later this year to focus on stuff coming a bit later.