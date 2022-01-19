Microsoft announces acquisition of 'Call of Duty,' 'World of Warcraft' publisher

The gaming industry just changed forever Tuesday when Microsoft announced it had acquired Activision-Blizzard for $70 billion.
Originally, we were going to discuss Nintendo’s bright future in 2022, but that will have to wait until next week, as we parse through the ridiculous breaking news that is Microsoft acquiring the wealthiest western gaming publisher in the industry to date. To put that $70 billion number in perspective, Microsoft acquired Zenimax, which owns Bethesda Game Studios and a multitude of other studios, for $7.5 billion. The deal to purchase Activision-Blizzard is almost 10 times that amount.
There are a lot of layers to this acquisition. Let’s start on the surface. Once the deal closes, which might take a year or more, Microsoft will own some of the largest franchises in the industry. “Call of Duty,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch” and “World of Warcraft” will now be under the Microsoft umbrella. Then there’s smaller franchises like, “Starcraft,” “Tony Hawk Pro Skater,” “Crash Bandicoot” and “Spyro the Dragon” — the latter two of which were PlayStation mainstays not that long ago, and ironically helped put major Sony developers Naughty Dog and Insomniac Games on the map. And then there’s King, the company behind “Candy Crush Saga.” While no longer in its prime, the mobile game still brought in $1.19 billion in revenue in 2020.
Microsoft’s stable of first party studios has now dramatically increased. Alongside the likes of 343 Industries, The Coalition and id Software, Microsoft now owns “Call of Duty” developers Infinity War, Treyarch, Raven Software, High Moon, Beenox, Sledgehammer Games, Demonware, Toys for Bob, Blizzard and King. The question will be now how Microsoft handles those studios. Almost every studio had been repurposed in order to help maintain “Call of Duty” each year. Infinity War, Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games rotated out development duties — theoretically — every three years. That hasn’t been the case lately, as both Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games were plagued by development issues and required the heavy assistance of Raven Software in order to complete their games. Toys for Bob was working on “Crash 4,” which sold well, but apparently didn’t meet Activision’s longterm vision for the publisher, and the studio was put on “Call of Duty” support.
Former studio Vicarious Visions, which developed “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy,” “Crash Team Racing” and “Diablo II Resurrected,” was folded into Blizzard earlier this year to help with development of “Diablo IV.” So it will be interesting to see whether that studio is resurrected or remains merged with Blizzard, which has seen a tremendous amount of high profile departures over the last year.
Those departures have been related to a plethora of sexual assault and harassment scandals that have dominated headlines over the last year. I’ve written about them extensively. Numerous high ranking officials in Blizzard were accused of sexually harassing several female staff members. They even had a room with a painting of convicted sexual predator Bill Cosby hanging on the wall, which they called the “Bill Cosby Room,” where they harassed women and sexually objectified members of their own staff.
Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision-Blizzard, has faced multiple sexual assault allegations himself, including one in which he called and left a graphic voice mail on a secretary’s phone, during which he threatened to brutally kill her if she told anyone about what he did to her. He’s faced calls to step down since July, when the State of California started investigating serious allegations of assault and workforce violations, including pay discrepancies between male and female employees. When your gender pay gap is so misaligned that a state has to step in, that’s pretty bad.
Kotick has also overseen walkouts by staff members at Raven Software, who protested the firing of dozens of members of their quality control team after they were promised job security and pay raises for months. The walkout remains ongoing to this day. Blizzard staff members have also walked out on more than one occasion to protest the handling of sexual harassment claims.
Obviously, with Microsoft’s acquisition, Kotick is out, and rightfully so. The work the man did to elevate Activision from a near failed publisher to the wealthiest publisher in the industry cannot be understated. But he’s also a morally compromised individual who has no place leading any company. He should be in jail for the things that he has done and covered up, but no longer being the head of Activision is at least a start — even if he’ll be bounced with a golden parachute.
Microsoft has a lot of work to do in order to improve the corporate culture of Activision-Blizzard and its studios. Usually, Microsoft is pretty hands off with its subsidiaries, but that’s something that needs to change with this new acquisition. These companies need to be gutted of the rot that has infested them for so long. There is a lot of amazing talent there, but they cannot be retained if they contributed to the culture of harassment.
From a gaming perspective, this acquisition makes numerous waves. Will “Call of Duty” remain a multi-platform series, or will Xbox and the PC be its only home moving forward after a certain point? Will Microsoft take advantage of the stable of IPs its acquired and put some of the former “Call of Duty” support studios back on more independent projects? I could honestly see “Call of Duty Warzone,” the mega-popular battle royale, remaining free-to-play and accessible on Sony consoles, but the mainline “Call of Duty” series becoming platform exclusive at some point. That would be a major feather in Microsoft’s cap, and would almost certainly tip the balance into their favor.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.