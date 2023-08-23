Microsoft-Activision buyout saga enters final phase —again
Courtesy photo

Like a bad habit, the saga of the Microsoft-Activision-Blizzard acquisition will not end.

Up to this point, the process had been stalled by the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority, which blocked the acquisition on the basis of Microsoft possibly gaining an unfair advantage in the nascent cloud gaming ecosystem, despite the fact that Microsoft signed deals with every major cloud gaming provider to offer its titles to those services free of charge across the globe. Those concessions were accepted by every other major regulatory body in the world after being negotiated with the European Union. They still weren’t good enough for the CMA, which doubled down on its block until Microsoft threatened to appeal the decision to the Competition Appeal Tribunal, which oversees the CMA. Last month, the two bodies began formal negotiations to work out a compromise that would allow the acquisition to go forward. Tuesday, we finally got a glimpse of that concession — and it’s not pleasant.

