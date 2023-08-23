Microsoft-Activision buyout saga enters final phase —again

Like a bad habit, the saga of the Microsoft-Activision-Blizzard acquisition will not end.
Up to this point, the process had been stalled by the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority, which blocked the acquisition on the basis of Microsoft possibly gaining an unfair advantage in the nascent cloud gaming ecosystem, despite the fact that Microsoft signed deals with every major cloud gaming provider to offer its titles to those services free of charge across the globe. Those concessions were accepted by every other major regulatory body in the world after being negotiated with the European Union. They still weren’t good enough for the CMA, which doubled down on its block until Microsoft threatened to appeal the decision to the Competition Appeal Tribunal, which oversees the CMA. Last month, the two bodies began formal negotiations to work out a compromise that would allow the acquisition to go forward. Tuesday, we finally got a glimpse of that concession — and it’s not pleasant.
As per the agreement, which has now been remitted to the beginning of the CMA’s investigation process that can last until mid-October, French publisher Ubisoft will retain exclusive rights to stream all Activision-Blizzard titles published from the company’s inception through 2038. Ubisoft will purchase the rights from Microsoft for a “fair market value” and then will determine which cloud gaming providers it would like to license them to. This new CMA-mandated “compromise” supersedes the agreements made with NVidia, Boosteroid and other cloud gaming providers, which promised that Microsoft would give them all first party titles, including all Activision-Blizzard content, at no charge to license. From this agreement, if Microsoft wants to include titles like “Diablo IV,” “Call of Duty” and “Overwatch” on Xbox Cloud Gaming, they will have to pay Ubisoft a fair market price to lease those titles and put them on their own service — even titles that are developed, funded and exclusively published by Microsoft in the future. Conceivably, this means that any Microsoft-developed Activision-Blizzard title could appear on PlayStation hardware in cloud form, even if it’s natively exclusive to the Xbox platform.
Microsoft will also now be expected to develop a non-Windows version of all of its Activision-Blizzard titles, should Ubisoft decide to license them to a cloud service that doesn’t use a Windows backbone.
For its part, Microsoft’s agreement to these concessions shows its commitment to seeing the deal finally close. With the updated timetable to complete a new “phase one” of its investigation into this new deal on October 18, the CMA has dragged this entire process out to nearly two years since it was announced. The new concessions aren’t a “win” for UK games, nor are they a win for any gamer across the globe; but, are instead a hindrance to progress for cloud gaming as a whole. Now those companies that were guaranteed free and unfettered access to these titles for their own service must pay in order to access those very same titles because of the CMA. This is the CMA establishing itself as a regulator to be feared across the globe and they used Microsoft in order to send that message to the detriment of consumers.
Admittedly, cloud gaming is still in its developmental phase, which is why it was so strange that the CMA chose this hill on which to plant its flag and dry the line in the sand. The testimony of multiple Microsoft executives, including Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, and Sateya Nadella, CEO, showed that cloud gaming has not been a major boon for Microsoft, and has been anything but. The initiative has cost millions of dollars without the growth to show for it because cloud gaming just isn’t ready yet. So while most consumers won’t be affected by these new concessions, the principle of the matter remains that Microsoft should not have had to jump through these hoops and consumers should not have had choices removed from them to help prop up a regulatory body trying to throw its weight around in a post-Brexit world.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.