In a saga full of twists and turns worthy of a limited series — should studios ever agree to pay writers what they’re worth — the ongoing Microsoft acquisition of Activision-Blizzard will continue for at least another month.
Last week, the FTC’s motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent Microsoft from closing the deal by the July 18 deadline (which came and went yesterday) was denied by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, essentially ending the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block the deal. All eyes turned to the United Kingdom and the Competition and Market Authority, the UK’s version of the FTC, which was the first and only major global body to formally block the acquisition. Microsoft had already appealed its block and scheduled a court date for the end of July with the Competition Appeal Tribunal, which would ultimately decide whether to completely quash the block or remit it back to the CMA with additional guidelines. As the CMA is now the only global regulatory body standing in the way of the acquisition, many analysts believed that it would either fold or work out a deal with Microsoft.
Reports began emerging Friday that Microsoft and the CMA were in negotiations with a proposal that would essentially foreclose Microsoft’s cloud gaming contracts in the United Kingdom and remit them to a third party to manage. Essentially, UK Xbox players would no longer have access to Activision-Blizzard games on the cloud, at the very least, or possibly completely lose all access to cloud gaming through Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The CMA has long held that the acquisition would give Microsoft too much power in the cloud gaming market. And while Microsoft signed global legally-binding contracts with multiple third party cloud gaming providers that would offer not just Activision-Blizzard titles, but all Microsoft Game Pass titles, at no charge, the CMA in its infinite wisdom decided that was not a viable solution. Therefore, the proposal will now completely sever Microsoft’s connections to cloud gaming in the UK.
According to the reports, a third party would then license out Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard cloud gaming titles to whichever cloud gaming provider was willing to pay the most money. Perhaps, it’s Microsoft. Perhaps, it’s Nvidia. Perhaps, Sony somehow manages to bid on these titles and make them exclusive to the PlayStation 5 in the UK.
The ticking time bomb of this acquisition is the July 18 deadline to complete the merger before either party is legally available to walk away from the deal. Should either Microsoft or Activision-Blizzard walk away, the former will owe the latter $3 billion. When the deal was announced more than 18 months ago, this deadline was so far away in the future that no one thought it would ever be a problem. Yet, here we are. As of the last reports, the two companies are working on an extension agreement that would probably see the termination fee increase, no deal has been made. That doesn’t mean the acquisition has been abandoned; but, rather that Activision-Blizzard could walk away, taking $3 billion while looking for another offer. But with interest rates increasing regularly, borrowing the $69 billion to buy the publisher isn’t nearly as attractive for the few bodies that might have had interest even before Microsoft stepped in. It’s worth noting that Activision shopped itself around to several parties before Microsoft finalized its initial offer, so there’s no real good chance that the deal will be abandoned solely on this taking longer than what they had anticipated.
The new timeline looks like it will conclude some time in August after Microsoft and the CMA met before a judge Monday in an attempt to cancel the appeals process that Microsoft had started with the CAT. After several hours of back and forth debate, the judge agreed to formally suspend the appeals proceedings while the CMA and Microsoft engage in negotiations about its cloud gaming remedy. But due to the extreme nature of the proposal, the CMA would have to restart its phase one review process, which could take two to four weeks.
From this point forward, as long as Activision doesn’t walk away from the deal, and there’s no reason to believe they would at this stage of the game, the acquisition will be approved and closed some time in August. With Microsoft agreeing to completely remove itself from cloud gaming offerings in the UK, the CMA no longer has any sort of complaint on which to block the deal. It already dropped the concern about unfair competition in the console market and Sony finally signed its 10-year “Call of Duty” guarantee this week, ensuring the shooter will remain on Sony hardware for the next decade.
It seems that the CMA and Microsoft have a handshake agreement in place for an acceptable remedy, but all legal policies and procedures must be followed to ensure that the process is completed properly, hence yet another delay. But since this whole process started 18 months ago, the momentum has swung back and forth like a grandfather clock pendulum, so who knows where or when it will finally end. Everyone is just ready to move on.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.