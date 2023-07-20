In a saga full of twists and turns worthy of a limited series — should studios ever agree to pay writers what they’re worth — the ongoing Microsoft acquisition of Activision-Blizzard will continue for at least another month.

Last week, the FTC’s motion for a preliminary injunction to prevent Microsoft from closing the deal by the July 18 deadline (which came and went yesterday) was denied by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, essentially ending the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block the deal. All eyes turned to the United Kingdom and the Competition and Market Authority, the UK’s version of the FTC, which was the first and only major global body to formally block the acquisition. Microsoft had already appealed its block and scheduled a court date for the end of July with the Competition Appeal Tribunal, which would ultimately decide whether to completely quash the block or remit it back to the CMA with additional guidelines. As the CMA is now the only global regulatory body standing in the way of the acquisition, many analysts believed that it would either fold or work out a deal with Microsoft.