Microsoft acquires 'Skyrim,' 'Doom' publisher

Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media is now complete.
The announcement was made last week as part of a battery of interviews and discussions that focused on the future of the publisher and its plethora of properties, including “The Elder Scrolls,” “Doom” and “Fallout.” Microsoft paid $7.5 billion to acquire ZeniMax, which includes its eight development studios: Bethesda Softworks (“Skyrim”), id Software (“Doom”), ZeniMax Online Studios (“Elder Scrolls Online”), Arkane (“Dishonored”), MachineGames (“Wolfenstein”), Tango Gameworks (“Ghostwire: Tokyo”), Alpha Dog (“Wraithborne)” and Roundhouse Studios, a studio formed by the team members who developed “Prey” in 2006. Ironically, Roundhouse Studios is composed of members of Human Head Studios, which was originally working on a followup to “Prey” that wowed the press and fans alike with an amazing stage demo in 2011, before it was cancelled because the studio would not sell to ZeniMax.
The purchase, which was originally announced last year and only closed this past week after global regulators gave approval, now expands Microsoft’s growing first-party portfolio to 22 studios — the largest of the three manufacturers at the moment. Now Microsoft is in prime position to provide a regular schedule of releases for the foreseeable future in order to bolster its Game Pass offerings. One thing is guaranteed, and that’s every game released by a Microsoft-owned studio will debut on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass.
The question as to whether these new ZeniMax titles will be exclusive to the Xbox Series consoles and PC remains to be seen. Microsoft has played coy with the idea of whether ZeniMax titles will remain multiplatform, or will arrive exclusively on Xbox consoles and PC. When the acquisition was first announced in September, Xbox head Phil Spencer stated that details were still being ironed out, and nothing could be confirmed because the deal had not closed. Now that the ink is dry on the paper, Microsoft is still playing its cards close to the vest, touting that for certain, all ZeniMax titles will debut on Game Pass. Microsoft went a step further Friday and added 20 additional ZeniMax titles to Game Pass, including titles like “The Evil Within” and “Dishonored: Definitive Edition,” which have never been on the service before.
In an official press release that announced the closing of the acquisition, Microsoft stated that “some” future titles will be exclusive to Microsoft platforms. No further details were given. In a roundtable discussion the next day, Spencer was a bit more clear, though still somewhat vague.
“But if you’re an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists, and that’s our goal,” he said. “That’s why we’re doing this. That’s the root of this partnership that we’re building, and the creative capability we will be able to bring to market for our Xbox customers is going to be the best it’s ever been for Xbox after we’re done here.”
The key phrasing is, “on platforms where Game Pass exists.” Currently, those platforms are the Xbox consoles and PC. Through its xCloud initiative, players can stream games to certain mobile devices with Game Pass. Spencer has mused about the idea of including xCloud streaming on televisions and other devices, including a possible Firestick-style plug-and-play device. One could, theoretically, expect to play “The Elder Scrolls VI” on a smart television in the future without having to invest in a new console.
But some still hold out hope that Microsoft will treat ZeniMax like it has treated Mojang, creators of “Minecraft,” in which that game appears on every platform under the sun. Mojang still provides substantial content updates for “Minecraft” across all platforms, including Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. “Minecraft Dungeons” also appeared on Sony and Nintendo platforms just last year. “Minecraft” was saturated across multiple platforms when Microsoft purchased Mojang, so many expect new iterations of titles like “Fallout” and “Elder Scrolls” to appear on multiple platforms. That’s not necessarily the case, though, as those titles, while massive in sales potential, serve a different audience. Blocking PlayStation and Nintendo users — especially those of a younger age — from “Minecraft” would be detrimental to the future of that franchise, which transcends traditional gaming metrics.
At least two ZeniMax titles, Arkane’s upcoming “Deathloop” and “Ghostwire: Tokyo” will actually debut on PlayStation 5 exclusively for a year before they’ll appear on Xbox Series S and X, due to an exclusivity deal signed with Sony before the acquisition announcement. Spencer has said that Microsoft will honor those deals, and any that were signed yet, but not announced. Sony was trying to negotiate an exclusive agreement for Bethesda Softworks’ “Starfield,” but were never able to seal a deal. Should “Starfield” remain exclusive to Xbox and PC, it will be a major blow for Sony.
While consolidation is rarely a good thing in any industry, it is good to see that a company like Microsoft was able to step in and purchase ZeniMax, as opposed to companies like Tencent, Amazon or even Sony. ZeniMax wasn’t doing well financially, so now these studios will have the financial backing and stability they need in order to realize their visions. It also means they will be seen by the widest audience possible for first parties, as Sony still firmly refuses to publish titles on the PC, beyond rare exceptions. And with more content coming to Game Pass, gaming has never been more affordable.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.