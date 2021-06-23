'Metroid' franchise returns to Switch this fall

One of the (relatively) biggest announcements out of this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo was one of the least expected.
“Metroid” is back on Nintendo hardware.
After announcing the development of “Metroid Prime 4” four years ago, the beloved sci-fi series has been missing in action. Originally, a Namco team was developing the successor to the award-winning “Metroid Prime” trilogy before development was restarted and shifted to sub-series creator Retro Studios. But since then, news has been hard to come by, as Nintendo constantly reassures franchise fans that development is continuing. Fans were given that same reassurance during Nintendo’s E3 presentation last week followed by the announcement of an even more long-awaited game, “Metroid Dread.”
“Metroid Dread” is — in the timeline — the latest game in the series, taking place after 2002’s “Metroid Fusion,” which was released on the Gameboy Advance. It’s been 19 years since that game received a sequel, despite rumors of “Metroid Dread” dating back 15 years. Development was started and scrapped at least two times before responsibilities were handed over to MecurySteam following its handling of “Metroid Samus Returns” in 2017. That title was a remake of 1991’s “Metroid II: The Return of Samus.”
Not much was revealed of “Metroid Dread” beyond the fact it takes place after “Fusion” and will include the X-Parasite that was at the core of that game’s story. It will serve as the final game in this long-running storyline of Samus, which dates back to “Metroid” on the NES. The “Metroid Prime” series is a spinoff that takes place at a different point in the timeline. Story details are kept under wraps, but the gameplay looks to be similar to MercurySteam’s work on “Samus Returns” with a focus on smooth movement and fast-paced combat alongside the series’ noted exploration and progression structure.
For longstanding “Metroid” fans, this announcement came as a tremendous — and welcome — surprise after years of neglect. The “Metroid” franchise has never been a big seller, even if it includes some of the most acclaimed games in the industry history with “Super Metroid” and “Metroid Prime.” The games are reliable sellers, usually topping out around 2 million copies, but never have hit the mainstream success that similar Nintendo titles like “Mario” and “The Legend of Zelda” enjoyed. Still, there are few games like “Metroid” on the market, and what copycats there are in the “Metroidvania” genre rarely reach the same highs or quality.
“Super Metroid” remains the gold standard of the genre, while “Metroid Prime” transitioned the series into the first-person perspective with a unique title that just oozed atmosphere on the Gamecube. Retro proved “Metroid” could move beyond its 2D side scrolling roots into a more “modern” design, crafting one of the best games of that console generation.
The “Metroid” franchise has fallen on hard times in recent years. “Metroid Other M” on the Wii was supposed to be an amazing new breath of life for the franchise. Developed by “Ninja Gaiden” studio Team Ninja, “Other M” was lambasted by both longtime series fans and critics. Its graphics and performance were poor, the gameplay drifted way too much from what people had come to expect from “Metroid” and the story assassinated not just Samus, but much of the supporting cast with horrible characterization and plotting. It was an even greater disappointment considering it came on the heels of the beloved “Metroid Prime” trilogy. The failure of that game put the franchise on ice for seven years.
“Samus Returns” was a worthy remake that took the structure of the Gameboy game and improved upon it for modern hardware and design sensibilities. It served as the gold standard for remakes of older games. And while it might not have set the sales charts on fire, it still pulled respectable numbers from a fanbase that salivates for any quality entries. The less said about “Metroid Federation Force,” the better.
It was a bit disconcerting to not see any news about “Metroid Prime 4,” but the surprise announcement of “Metroid Dread” shows Nintendo is serious about maintaining the franchise. The Nintendo Switch’s seemingly unrelenting popularity turns almost any franchise into a sales juggernaut. Hopefully, when “Metroid Dread” launches this fall, it will enjoy the sales success that the franchise has always deserved, and show that the “Metroid” franchise should be a mainstay on Nintendo hardware.
“Metroid Dread” will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch Oct. 8
