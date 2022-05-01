Few actors command the respect, the ridicule and the reverence of Nicolas Cage.
Even fewer actors could pull off something as crazy and as enjoyable as “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” — a meta buddy comedy that’s simultaneously self aware of its ridiculousness, but also willing to play certain moments straight to generate maximum emotional impact. For many, Cage’s newest flick could be a return to form. For others — those who have seen his recent output like “Mandy” and “Pig” — “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is yet another Cage classic on what amounts to a revenge tour of mainstream Hollywood and audiences for forgetting about one of its great actors for nearly a decade.
In the film, Cage plays Nic Cage, an egotistical version of himself, and Nicky, a manifest of his subconscious that takes on an amalgamated appearance of some of his most famous roles. Down on his luck, out of money and horribly in debt, Cage must accept a $1 million offer to visit the home of a Spanish crime lord as part of a birthday celebration. He quickly strikes a friendship with Javi, played by the scene-stealing Pedro Pascal. Javi is an extreme Cage fan, going as far to have an entire secret room filled with props from his most famous movies. But what really seals the bromance is a script that he’s written specifically for Cage that presents itself in one of the most amazing moments in the third act of the film.
While Cage wants to enjoy his million-dollar getaway, he’s recruited by a pair of idiot CIA agents to help spy on Javi to find a missing girl who was kidnapped. What results is a comedy of adventures that draws upon some of Cage’s best roles. Fans of the actor will notice call backs to classics like “The Rock,” “Con Air,” “Gone in 60 Seconds” and even some of his older, more obscure films, like “Guarding Tess” — a movie that becomes the linchpin of the whole relationship between Cage and Javi.
Cage and Pascal are both great in their respective roles. The chemistry between the two of them just oozes off the screen. Cage plays a version of himself that’s essentially crafted by the Internet’s view of him over the last 20 years. Can an Internet meme manifest itself in real life? Just watch “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” to see for yourself.
But it’s Pascal who ultimately is the star of the film. This role is so different than anything he’s done before. Everyone knows him as the charismatic Red Viper from “Game of Thrones,” or the titular character of “The Mandalorian,” but he acts so against type in this film that it’s startling. Javi is not a charismatic amazing action hero. He’s an anxiety-ridden idiot of a human being with severe self esteem issues and straight up fanboys for Cage throughout much of the film. And it sells it so well.
While the movie is a comedy first and foremost, there is a surprising amount of emotional depth, as it explores the potentially toxic relationship between actors and their most diehard fans. And while Cage’s movie persona is much different than his real life version, the movie still touches on the expectations that are placed upon actors to constantly one-up themselves and to always be entertaining.
This is a film that was made, first and foremost, for Nicolas Cage fans — be they actual fans of his four decades of work or merely fans of the cult of personality that he inadvertently spawned on the Internet. It’s hard to say whether this movie could work with any other actor in the titular role, simply because Cage is a character unto himself at any given moment. But there’s more to this film than the meta jokes and buddy humor. It offers a surprising amount of depth and a close examination of how we treat our celebrities. It’s all just wrapped in what is almost assuredly the most confident and humorous film in recent years.
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is in theaters now.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly review column for The Lawton Constitution.