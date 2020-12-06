Doris Lambert calls the annual production of “Messiah” a gift of hope for the community. In its 79th year, the performance is presented like clockwork every December by The Lawton Schubert Music Club, Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel and the Cameron/Lawton Civic Chorus.
The first performance of “Messiah” in Lawton came in December 1941, shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The club first chose to perform the piece as a way to lift the community’s spirit as the United States entered World War II.
The story of “Messiah” is the story of the birth, ministry and life of Jesus.
Lambert has conducted the performance for over three decades now. This year, she said that the planning team was determined to find a way to continue.
“The doubts were present, but also the very real hope that we would find a way,” Lambert said.
To allow for the show to go on it will be virtual this year. The 79th Annual production of Handel’s “Messiah” will be livestreamed on the McMahon Auditorium’s Facebook page on at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
While “Messiah” has been performed in a variety of venues over the last 70-plus years, this will be the first time it has been performed without an in-person audience.
Though, for music lovers who would prefer a concert-like experience, the Vaska Theater, 1902 NW Ferris, will be screening the livestream. A limited number of seats are available and masks must be worn by persons attending. Admission is free but a ticket is required for admission. Free tickets can be picked up at Scott’s House of Flowers, 1353 NW 53rd, and Buffalo Grove Coffee Shop, 605 SW E.
Another big change this year is the reduction of the choir. While audiences are used to a 100 singer choir, this year’s will have only 25.
“These singers are extremely talented and gifted with beautiful voices. They will be wearing special masks that have been developed especially for singing. These masks allow the words and the sounds of the singers to come through much more clear than a regular mask or face shield. The orchestra is also a bit smaller and, of course, everyone will be seated with proper distancing,” Lambert said.
The music of “Messiah” has always been considered uplifting to hear, but according to Lambert, the music is also uplifting to sing, too. And for anyone worried about the smaller choir size this year, Lambert had some reassuring words.
“Handel’s first performance of this work in 1742 was done with a chorus and orchestra of about the same size as we have this year. The talent of our performers is spectacular, and the message of the music is timeless,” Lambert said.
Outside of COVID-19, Lambert said the show hasn’t faced too many challenges. But the pandemic alone has created branching problems of its own. From the reduction in the number of singers to appropriately distanced rehearsals, the production has had its share of struggles.
“Learning to produce a quality vocal sound while wearing a mask is probably one of the hardest things we singers have ever had to do,” Lambert said.