Now that’s what I call a weekend of Memorial Day music!
Last weekend offered local music and more throughout almost all local venues and included the 5th Annual Roots Ball in Medicine Park. For a local music fan, you really couldn’t ask for more than to be at all of these shows.
However, like you, I’m a human being and could only catch so much in person.
So, Friday night was spent at the Railhead Saloon enjoying some booming heavy metal featuring Terran Severance from Wichita, Kans., and headlined by Lawton legends, DeadCore.
Openers, Terran Severance brought some bombast and prog sensibilities to the stage. A powerful trio with a light show to match, they offered dense rumblings that danced in doomy waters while alternating between sung and black metal-style vocals. They’re definitely a band to watch and listen to.
With co-singer Scott Golden away on vacation, Matt Shreve joined Josh Katvala on the microphones for a terrific set by DeadCore. With Wes Morin and Jim Hochmuth on guitars, Mike “Bear” Bennett banging on the bass and drummer Dayton Keel playing catch with the crowd with his flying drumsticks, this was the high-energy show these guys are known for.
Check out “Cry On”: https://youtu.be/UsSicK-lNmo.
Music-wise, these guys are peaking with their tight and energetic musicianship. You add the presentation of seven dudes totally having fun, a full crowd returning the vibe and the ingredients crafted a banger of a set.
Check out this take and birthday special for “Knuckle Deep”: https://youtu.be/8QhVR-TIWRY.
You may have to wait for your next shot to see DeadCore locally. They’re slated to headline the Halloween weekend show at the Railhead with Norville and Lucavi opening the night. Keep your ears open for their long-promised EP.
On Saturday, it was out to Medicine Park to imbibe the sonic beauty to match the setting at this year’s 5th Annual Roots Ball. This place knows how to put on a festival … and then some.
Fresh off of last week’s release of his album, “Heartache Kid,” Matt Moran introduced himself like the rising star he’s becoming. Interspersed with some of his original material, his takes on Chris Stapleton, Stoney LaRue and even George Strait proved “fan”-tastic to his audience under the canopy of Hitchin’ Post Park.
Accompanied by a keyboardist and drummer, Moran’s take on Bruce Springsteen’s “Atlantic City” was met with voices in the audience joining in that one-of-a-kind chorus.
Check out the title track from Moran’s new album: https://youtu.be/6OdY1lNfn7A.
Event Coordinator Dwight Cope said the breeze coming from Medicine Creek, behind the stage, joined with the park’s canopy of trees overhead to make it as good an atmosphere as you could have.
“Can’t buy that,” he said.
Currently, the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority (MPEDA) is working through fundraising and paperwork for the construction of an envisioned permanent stage creating an amphitheater setting for future festivals. But that’s at least a couple of years away, he said.
Replacing the rented stage from the Elgin Rodeo Association used the past two years for performances, a well-built temporary permanent stage offered the perfect pedestal for the performers who followed.
While watching Moran’s set from outside a trailer placed near the stage to serve as a green room for the performers, Brad “Red” Wolf was anxious to perform for the first time on the stage. As a member of Cade Roth & The Black Sheep, Saturday was their fifth time to perform the festival.
Wolf appreciated the Medicine Park community considers the band favorites and has them back often. It’s an appreciation returned to the fans and MPEDA for putting on solid events.
“We’ll play here anytime they ask us,” he said.
Following a trick roping exhibition by internationally known “Cowboy” Kel Cooper from Apache, Wolf and company would take their place in the spotlight. They would not disappoint.
In a festival that covered red dirt, Americana, rock and blues, Cade Roth & The Black Sheep hit all those marks while remaining a definably singular act. Always top notch, with the addition of Ian Clark on keyboard and Ryan Couvillian tackling the bass, Roth has a precision musical machine joined with Wolf’s lead guitars and harmony vocals and Ryan Joyce’s solid rock drumming.
The band’s latest single, “Dodgin’ Rounds” is proof they know how to rock: https://youtu.be/yRus2o-y07U.
Once the show was over, Joyce said it was another great experience.
“Definitely a great time had by all,” he said. “Definitely a good time, man.”
If you missed out last weekend, or even if you’re wanting more, there’s plenty of great live local shows set for this weekend around the area.
You’ve got Lee Mullen Friday night and Gammon & The Lonely Saturday night at the Guitar Bar, 1816 SW 11th.
If you’re hungry for the heavy, Saturday’s show featuring Lucavi and Drop Dead Dammit at the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan, will fill your soul.
Maybe you’re craving a little bit of hick hop cool, then Knuckles and his crew will hit the mark at Red Dirt Reloaded, 6425 Cache Road.
Signal 4 will sing for your supper Saturday night at Chad’s El Sabores Mexican Restaurant, 18493 Oklahoma 49 in Medicine Park.
And if you want to have a little fun down Duncan way, the Brothers DuPree will be doing their thing at Kochendorfer Brewing Company, 1155 McCurdy Road.
If you want to hit the road for a weekend festival, the Charlie Christian International Music Festival in Oklahoma City kicks off today. Sponsored by BLAC Inc., events are held at the Embassy Suites, 3223 NW Expressway, in Oklahoma City. A jazz jam will be from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday; tickets are $20.
Saturday kicks off with a jazz brunch and concert from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; tickets are $35. A concert will be from 6 p.m. to midnight; tickets are $45.
Sunday will include at trip on OKC Trails through the Deep Deuce and beyond from 3 to 7 p.m.; tickets to be announced.
The festival was founded in Oklahoma City in 1985. The Charlie Christian International Music Festival honors the life and legacy of Charlie Christian, who grew up in the Deep Deuce area of Oklahoma City in the 1920s and 30s, where he made history by bringing the electric guitar out of the rhythm section and into the forefront as a solo instrument, with his unique solo string technique.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.