This list completes brief information about the members of the corps.
Sacagawea was born about 1788 in Idaho and was the daughter to a Shoshone chief. She was kidnapped by the Hidatsa, sold into slavery to the Mandan who either sold her or gave her to Charbonneau. She was described by both Lewis and Clark as providing indispensable service as an interpreter to the corps. While crossing the Continental Divide, some corps members came upon a group of Shoshones. It proved to be her band led by her brother. She died in 1812 in South Dakota, likely during the birth of daughter Lisette; unknown if she survived past infancy. Sacagawea received no compensation for her service to the corps.
John Baptiste Charbonneau was born on February 11, 1805, at Fort Mandan. He and Lisette were formally adopted by Clark in August 1813. He was educated in St. Louis and then returned to frontier life. In 1823, he met Prince Paul Wilhelm of Germany, who took him to Europe where, for 6 years, he was exposed to aristocratic life and became fluent in four languages. Baptiste returned to America in 1829 and, again, resumed the life of a mountain man in the west. He was in the Mormon Battalion and served as a magistrate of San Luis Rey Mission. Troubled by landowners’ abuse toward Indians, he resigned as magistrate and headed for California during the gold rush but was recorded as a hotel clerk in 1861. He died in 1866 on his way to another gold rush in Montana and was buried in Oregon.
George Drouillard was born in 1733 in Canada to a French-Canadian father and a Shawnee mother. He was a skilled scout, woodsman and interpreter and one of the best hunters of the expedition. After the expedition, he became a partner in the fur-trading ventures of the Missouri and Yellowstone Rivers. He was killed by Indians in 1810.
John Baptiste (Jean-Baptiste) LePage was a French-Canadian fur trader born in 1761. He and Charbonneau were enlisted at Fort Mandan to replace Newman and Reed. He died in 1809.
York was born in 1770, a slave from Virginia who had been Clark’s companion from childhood. Journals describe him as large and strong, a sight viewed with astonishment and awe by the Indians. He was the first black man to cross the continent north of Mexico and performed his share of duties like the other members of the corps. After the expedition’s return to St. Louis, York asked Clark for his freedom or to be hired out in Kentucky to be closer to his wife. He did return to Kentucky in 1809. He received his freedom in 1811 and then operated a wagon freight business in Tennessee and Kentucky. He died of cholera sometime before 1832.
Contract Boatmen
E. Cann was born in 1775 as Alexander Carson but lived among the French for so long that he was considered French. He was in the return party to St. Louis in April 1805. He died in 1836.
Charles Caugee was one of the original boatmen hired by the corps.
Joseph Collin was noted in a journal as one who had belonged to the [British] North West Company. Apparently he was with the corps only as far as the Arikara Indian villages and was still living there when the expedition returned through there in 1806.
Jean-Baptiste Deschamps was recruited to be the foreman of the French contract boatmen. He returned to St. Louis in April 1805.
Pierre Dorion was a trapper and interpreter and described as a “shrewd, hard-twisted, semiliterate half-breed.”
Charles Herbert was married and had 11 children. He enlisted in the corps at Camp Dubois and voluntarily discharged at the Mandan village in 1804.
Jean-Baptiste La Jeunesse was an army private who may have remained at the Mandan village when the expedition continued west in April 1805 or returned to St. Louis.
La Liberte (aka Joseph Barter) was an army private when assigned as a boatman to the corps. He deserted soon afterward and did not continue west.
Etienne Malboeuf was born in 1775. His sister was married to Jean-Baptiste La Jeunesse.
Peter [Pierre] Pinaut was born in 1776, the son of a French-Canadian trader and a Missouri Indian woman. It is believed he returned to St. Louis in 1805.
Paul Primeau was hired as a boatman but is unclear if he remained on the upper Missouri or returned to St. Louis in 1805.
Francois Rivet was born in 1757 and with three other boatmen (Deschamps, Malboeuf, Cann/Carson) remained at the Mandan village after they were discharged from the expedition. He was living there when Lewis and Clark passed there on their return in 1806. He died in 1852.
Peter Roi – there is little information about him due to the commonality of the surname among the French living in and around St. Louis in the early 19th century.
Mascot
Seaman was a Newfoundland dog owned by Lewis, who had purchased it in Philadelphia while preparing himself for the expedition. Lewis purchased Seaman for $20 and perhaps selected this breed for its size, strength and swimming abilities. Seaman is mentioned very often in the journals but it is not clear if Seaman was with the corps on the last leg of its journey down the Missouri River to St. Louis.