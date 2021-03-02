These are additional members (military and civilian) of the Lewis & Clark Expedition.
Pvt. John Newman was born 1785 in Pennsylvania. He was expelled from the expedition after being court-martialed for “mutinous acts,” found guilty and sentenced to 100 lashes. He remained with the corps during the Fort Mandan winter doing hard labor and sent back with the return party to St. Louis in April 1805.
Sgt. John Ordway was born in New Hampshire in 1775, was well-educated and became the senior sergeant of the expedition. He was responsible for issuing provisions, appointing guard duties, maintaining registers and records and was in charge of the expedition when Lewis and Clark were absent. He was the only member of the corps who kept a journal throughout the expedition, and his accounts of Indian life are considered invaluable. His last years were spent farming the 320 acres in Missouri that he had been awarded for his service. He died in 1817.
Pvt. John Potts was born in 1776 and came from Germany. He had been a miller before joining the army. After the expedition, he joined a St. Louis businessman on a fur-trading venture. He was killed in 1808 in an ambush by Blackfeet in Montana.
Sgt. Nathaniel Hale Pryor was born in Virginia in 1772; a widower and cousin to Sgt. Floyd. Considered a man of ability and character, he presided over the over the court marshal of Pvt. Collins and Pvt. Hall in 1804. After the return of the corps in 1806, he secured an officer’s commission, rose to the rank of captain and participated in the Battle of New Orleans (1814). He lived and traded among the Osage Indians in present-day northeast Oklahoma and represented the tribe in negotiations with the nearby military posts of Fort Smith and Fort Gibson. He died in 1831.
Pvt. Moses Reed attempted to desert the corps in August 1804, was apprehended, court-martialed and expelled. He remained with the expedition as a boatman and doing hard labor at the winter encampment, however, until being sent back to St. Louis in April 1805.
Pvt. John Robertson was born in New Hampshire in 1780. A corporal when he recruited, Clark demoted him to private for displaying no authority over his men and for failing to break up a fight. He was reportedly sent back to St. Louis in 1804.
Pvt. George Shannon was born in Pennsylvania in 1787, the youngest member of the corps. During 1804, he was lost for more than 2 weeks and nearly starved to death. He was selected on the court martial of Pvt. Newman. After the expedition, he became a lawyer and served as a senator from Missouri. He died in 1836.
Pvt. John Shields was from Virginia and born in 1769, the oldest member of the corps and one of the few who was married. He served the expedition as a blacksmith, gunsmith and carpenter. Lewis recommended to Congress that he be given a bonus for his services. He died in 1809.
Pvt. John Thompson was praised by Clark as a valuable member of the corps. He may have been a surveyor before joining the expedition. H died about 1815.
Pvt. Ebenezer Tuttle was born in Connecticut in 1773. He was a member of the party that returned to St. Louis in April 1805.
Cpl. Richard Warfington was born in 1777 in North Carolina. He was an infantry corporal when he volunteered to join the expedition. When his enlistment expired during the expedition, Lewis and Clark asked him to remain on duty and lead the return party to St. Louis in April 1805. He accepted and was then responsible for sending dispatches, journals and specimens to President Jefferson. He was so successful that he received a bonus above and beyond his regular pay.
Pvt. Peter Weiser was born in 1781 and from Pennsylvania. After the expedition, he joined a fur-trading venture up the Missouri River.
Pvt. William Werner is recorded as having a fight with Pvt. John Potts at Camp Dubois and convicted of being AWOL at St. Charles, Missouri. He died in 1839.
Pvt. Isaac White was from Massachusetts and born in 1774. He was a member of the return party to St. Louis in April 1805.
Pvt. Joseph Whitehouse was born in 1775 and from Virginia or Kentucky. He was initially expelled from the corps for deserting but was allowed to return after repenting. He, too, kept a journal and acted as a tailor for the others. He served during the War of 1812 but deserted from the army in 1817.
Pvt. Alexander Hamilton Willard was born in New Hampshire in 1778. He worked with Pvt. Shields as a blacksmith. He was convicted of sleeping while on guard duty, given 100 lashes and sent back with the return party in April 1805. Willard married in 1807 and had a family of 12 children. He served during the War of 1812, moved to California in 1852 and died in 1865.
Pvt. Richard Windsor was an experienced woodsman and productive hunter.
Civilians
Toussaint Charbonneau was born about 1759 near Montreal and recruited at Fort Mandan. He and LaPage were enlisted to replace Newman and Reed. He served as a guide and interpreter during the expedition. Lewis described him as a man of no particular merit. He, Sacagawea and their son left the expedition in 1806 with a parting gift of the blacksmith tools, a $533 bonus and a land warrant of 320 acres. He died in about 1840.
Phyllis Young lives in Lawton.