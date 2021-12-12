MEDICINE PARK — For the last 28 years, Charlie Wright has been Santa Claus.
“I fell into it,” Wright said. “I don’t know how. I think I just never have grown up, and instead of wanting to meet Santa, I just decided I’d be him.”
Wright has been Medicine Park’s local Santa as long as the town has had a Christmas Santa Parade. He is a member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, a professional organization with more than 2,000 members.
Wright will reprise his long-held role at the Medicine Park Santa Parade on Saturday.
The Medicine Park Santa parade is one of the most popular holiday parades in Southwest Oklahoma, regularly pulling in big crowds, according to Yolanda Ramos, Medicine Park Town Treasurer.
“We usually have hundreds of people show up,” Ramos said.
Wright attributes a lot of the success of the yearly parade to the fact that, rather than throwing candy out to the crowd, Medicine Park’s Santa throws out thousands of stuffed animals.
“Word got out that Santa wasn’t just throwing out lollipops,” Wright said.
The parade isn’t the only event on Saturday. Satellite events for the parade begin at 10 a.m., with pony rides, mini-golf and other games for kids who attend.
But the big event is of course, the parade, which begins at 2 p.m. at the Medicine Park Water Plant at 82 East Lake Drive in Medicine Park.
There is no registration for the parade, and anyone interested in driving through is welcome to arrive at the plant beginning at 1 p.m.
“We never know how many we’re going to get,” Wright said. “The more the merrier.”
The parade is being held the weekend before Christmas which, according to Wright, is the longest time before Christmas he remembers it being. He considers the proximity of the event to Christmas to be an important part of its success.
“We try to get it as close to Christmas as possible,” Wright said. “Unlike some places that have their Christmas parade sometime between Halloween and Thanksgiving.”
Every event at the parade and carnival is free. Wright said that every child will receive a prize of some kind.
“When I say prizes, I don’t just mean some rinky-dink thing,” Wright said.
The event is designed with children in mind, and Ramos said that the parade is always popular with them.
“I have grandbabies that always love to come out for this,” Ramos said.