In traveling around the country as what is colloquially referred to as a “military brat,” Doug Berky learned how to communicate with military personnel and their families. They were his family, his friends and his neighbors.
Now, as a theater artist, Berky uses his knowledge to teach acting and other theater workshops to veterans, among many other groups of people looking for a sense of community through the arts.
“I understand the sense of how mobile it is, you’re constantly moving” Berky said. “It’s sort of like a migrant community in some ways.”
Berky is interested in the world of physical acting, especially comedy. An avid athlete in early life, Berky studied clowning and mime, and has a particular interest in making and using masks in performance. He believes art is especially important for people experiencing intense, hard-to-process circumstances and emotions.
“The arts are a way of making sense of things,” Berky said. “Of understanding and finding a place in the world.”
Berky is one of two guest instructors who will teach theater workshops for veterans from March 14-19 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. The other is Jeff Key, a veteran whose workshops will focus on spoken word poetry and general performance.
The workshops will culminate in a performance March 19, in which veterans who attended the workshops will present pieces prepared during the workshops, interspersed with performances by Berky and Key.
Chance Harmon, the executive director of Lawton Community Theatre, also will present at the workshops, and help veterans understand and get involved in performing.
The workshops and performance are presented through a grant from the Oklahoma Arts Council. Jason Poudrier, the administrator for Lawton Arts and Humanities, said he felt it was important to give an outlet to a group of people who may have a hard time finding their voice otherwise.
“It’s important that they tell their stories,” Poudrier said. “Not just of the veterans, but of the families. The wife who takes care of the home, or the children who move with the family from place to place.”
For many people, performing in front of an audience is a scary prospect, especially when telling personal stories. Berky said that to help ease tension, he teaches through comedy, something he learned from his mother.
“I use a lot of humor,” Berky said. “Laughter has a medicinal effect. My mother had lupus, and she helped us learn how to navigate the world through humor.”
Berky travels a lot for work, but has a particular connection to Oklahoma. While touring with a theater group doing workshops for the deaf, the troupe made an extended stop at the School for the Deaf in Sulphur. He met a woman there who, eight weeks later, would become his wife.
“We sort of were swept off our feet,” Berky said.