This may be her first time directing at Cameron University, but Dr. Natalie McCabe is no stranger to the stage.
Originally from the Philadelphia area, McCabe has lived a geographically diverse life, making her home in Canada, Ireland, Washington, DC , Missouri, Florida and now Oklahoma.
McCabe earned her PhD in theatre and performance studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018. After that, she taught theatre history at the University of Central Florida and theatre and English courses at Valencia College in Central Florida.
“I’ve previously directed plays including Marina Carr’s ‘By the Bog of Cats’ and new works during my doctoral program as well as other performances during my undergrad and in various classes I’ve taught,” McCabe said.
In her first outing as a director at Cameron, McCabe is directing Neil Simon’s Jake’s Women. In Simon’s comedy, which was first performed in the ‘90s, the titular Jake cannot seem to move forward from the loss of his first wife 10 years prior. Throughout the play he deals with the various women who are important to him — both in his head and in his apartment — as he is finally forced into making a decision about his life.
“Directing a show during this pandemic and in the second half of the semester, when students, faculty and staff often have a more filled schedule, has been challenging at times with everyone’s responsibilities,” McCabe said. “I’ve been impressed with the quality of the student’s acting and designs as well as their dedication to their craft.”
Recent Cameron graduate Payton Williams plays the role of Jake.
“It’s been a really different role for me from any other I’ve ever played because I’m trying to be more natural; and this gives me a really nice opportunity to do that because i’m playing a pretty regular guy in some ways,” Williams said.
Shayson Hodges will take on the role of young Molly. Joining them are Shalyn Bowles as Maggie, Carmen Head as Karen, and Aubrey Waxler as Edith. Additional cast members include Araia Heathcott as Julie, Destiny Abila as Sheila, and Heather Martin as adult Molly.
Stephanie Sabol is the lighting designer and Nina Pebeahsy is the sound designer and operator. Both are theatre arts seniors.
They are joined by Sidni Blalock, as the stage manager and Francis Waweru, running crew/wardrobe. Jaiden Standridge is also on the running crew. Lawton residents involved in the production are Curtis Myers and Micah Harris on the running crew, and Victor Quinones as the light board operator. They are joined by Kiari Gosha who serves as house manager.
Faculty working on the show include associate professor Eric Abbott as costume and makeup designer and assistant professor Ben Williams as scenic designer.
McCabe is excited for her first Cameron production and hopes that audiences take an important lesson away from the play.
“I hope the audience, like Jake, learns to embrace their current life with all of its joys and challenges,” McCabe said.
“Jake’s Women” premieres at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Cameron University Theatre, 2800 W. Gore Blvd.