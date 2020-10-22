It was this time of the year 400 years ago that the Mayflower dropped anchor near Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Their original destination was northern Virginia to fulfill a contract with the Virginia Company to settle on land near the Hudson River, then part of northern Virginia. Stockholders had financed the voyage to be repaid in profits from the new settlement.
But the Mayflower missed the mark by a few degrees and after 66 days of seasickness and stormy weather, the passengers were in no mood to right the wrong. Those passengers were 50 men, 19 women and 33 young adults and children. Only 41 were religious Separatists seeking freedom from the Church of England (later to be called Pilgrims) and the remainder were referred to as “strangers” and included merchants, craftsmen, indentured servants and orphans.
But because they were not within Virginia’s jurisdiction, the “strangers” said that they were not bound by the Virginia Company charter and, therefore, there was no official government over them.
Rebellion appeared inevitable and Mayflower leaders wanted to put a stop to that immediately. Experience had taught them that a successful colony required productive, law-abiding people so they set about creating a temporary set of laws to rule themselves.
We don’t know who wrote the Agreement Between the Settlers of New Plymouth and known today as the Mayflower Compact but the well-educated Separatist and pastor William Brewster is usually given credit.
It was a short, uncomplicated document that said the colonists would:
•Remain loyal to King James I of England, despite their desire for self-governance;
•Create and enact laws, ordinances, acts, constitutions and offices for the good of the colony and abide by those laws;
•Create one society and work together to further it; and
•Live in accordance with the Christian faith.
This document was signed by 41 men on Nov. 11 (Old Style and Nov. 21 New Style), 1620, aboard the Mayflower while it anchored in Provincetown Harbor. They then began the hard work of building their colony.
Search parties decided that Plymouth was the ideal place. That first winter was brutal — they were ravaged by starvation, disease and lack of shelter and more than half of the colonists died. But their dedication to each other and to their mission allowed Plymouth Colony to survive.
The Mayflower Compact was the first document to establish self-government in the New World and remained in force until 1691 when Plymouth Colony became part of Massachusetts Bay Colony. This early and successful attempt at democracy no doubt served as an example that future American colonies used in seeking permanent independence from British rule.
