In this June 12, 1957, file photo, the barque Mayflower II prepares to moor in this harbor at the tip of Cape Cod, 53 days after departing from Plymouth, England. In 1957 Peter Padfield was a crew member on the sailing ship the Mayflower II, a replica of the square-rigged English merchant vessel that carried a group of dissatisfied Protestants across the Atlantic Ocean in 1620.