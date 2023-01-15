As Arts for All board members, Troy Hamilton and John Evans said they realized just how important it was to get the right person to handle day-to-day operations, and Bobbi Matchette was the perfect fit.
Evans, who joined the executive board as treasurer in 1992, has nothing but praise for Matchette.
“She essentially defined what the job was and kept things going,” he said, explaining the job evolved and expanded over the years as the group’s mission evolved and expanded, with Matchette identifying new details that needed to be handled, then adding them to her job with minimal fuss.
Evans admits Matchette’s departure was abrupt and unexpected, and executive board members stumbled a bit in picking up the slack. That may be because Matchette ran a tight ship.
“People were confident in her ability and what she was doing,” he said. “They trusted what she said, and trust is a really big word here. Nobody doubted the decisions she made and the things she did working with people.”
Evans said board members still are working to get a handle on exactly what Matchette did during a day. He said past president Clem Wehner is creating a task list outlining everything the executive director does, and estimated that task list is at least four pages long. It’s a testament to the dedication Matchette brought to her job.
“She determined she needed to do it, and took it on herself,” he said, of tasks that ranged from keeping track of the organization’s financial information to coordinating the organization’s three annual events: the Fall gala, the Spring Arts for All Festival, and the fund drive (which begins soon). “We will survive, but it’s going to take a while for anyone to get up to speed on the knowledge that Bobbi has.”
Hamilton, the group’s long-time secretary, said Matchette brought more than a broad base of knowledge to her role as executive director.
“She had a whole lot of people she knew, everywhere, in a lot of places,” he said, explaining that knowledge and those links benefitted Arts for All. “I don’t know anybody who doesn’t like her. She’s a hard worker; she worked part time, but spent full time down there because she cares about the arts and the different organizations. She wants everyone to succeed.”
Like Matchette, Hamilton and Evans cite the crucial rule arts plays in a community. Hamilton said one of the reasons Goodyear located a tire plant here is because Lawton had a philharmonic orchestra.
“They wanted something for people that enriches their lives,” Hamilton said, of the importance such organizations bring.
Hamilton said Matchette helped strengthen Lawton’s arts community, both its organizations and its individuals.
“If there’s a problem — not that that happened very often — she’s a wonderful peacemaker. She figures it all out and inspires others to do what they need to do,” he said. “She definitely left an imprint on Lawton.”