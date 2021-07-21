'Mario Golf' lacks content, but still fun

“Mario Golf: Super Rush” is a well-made game that just happens to fall short of the green with a lack of content that’s not very par for the course.
Nintendo has always fleshed out its release slates with a bevy of “Mario” inspired sports spinoffs. Some are better than others, but all usually invoke a little fun to pass the time in between larger releases. The latest in the “Mario Golf” franchise, released last month, has some great mechanics, requires a bit of skill and scratches that arcade golf itch. But there’s just not enough content to justify the $60, and you’ll quickly find yourself bored — or frustrated — by seemingly innocuous decisions that accumulate into irritating moments.
The gameplay is relatively simple. You can pick from a large selection of characters whose only real difference is in how far they can drive the ball. Each has a special shot, which is a power that can be used every so often, but most simply involve blasting away your opponent’s balls on the fairway or green. To make your shot, you simply fill a bar on the side of the screen with how much power you want, and then fill it again to ensure how accurate your shot will be. Hit the button on the second bar too late and your shot will go awry — perhaps into a bunker or something worse, depending on the course.
The mechanics are simple to pick up, but can be a bit harder to master. Choice of club is usually done by the computer, but you can change things up, depending on how you want to approach a hole. Each club also offers different shot types, allowing you to get creative in attacking the green. But once you’ve mastered the mechanics, there’s not a whole lot left in the game.
“Super Rush” only released with a small number of courses — six in total. Two are relatively plain and boring, as they’re used to help players get used to the game. The other four feature gimmicks like classic “Mario” enemies on the field of play that serve as obstacles, weather patterns that can change in a moment’s notice and really tight and narrow play areas for more skilled players. But they still lack the imagination of courses throughout the previous games in the series. The dearth of content is disconcerting, but Nintendo promises additional courses will be available as downloadable content later — for an extra fee, of course.
In addition to the standard game mode, players can try a new Speed Golf mode, in which players take their shots and then rush down the course to where their ball lands to take the next shot immediately. Players can dash across the fairway, cutting off each other and even using special dashes that will knock other players out momentarily. In this mode, there’s a certain strategy that goes beyond picking the right approach and driving as hard as you can. It’s all about hitting the ball where you can reach it the fastest in order to secure your next shot. Points are awarded for speed as much as how many shots you take to sink your ball. It’s an interesting new dynamic and does help alleviate some of the gameplay boredoms after a while.
You’ll play Speed Golf a lot in the Adventure mode, which is the “meat” of the singleplayer game. You’ll use your created Mii character to play through a 2-4 hour RPG-style mode, in which you visit all of the game’s courses and level up your character by exploring different mechanics and gametypes. It’s relatively bare bones, especially when you realize that stopping and “talking” to different NPC characters yields no benefits whatsoever. Still, it’s a good tutorial to help you better understand the game, as there’s really no other tips on how to play featured anywhere else.
The game is best played with friends, as the AI is absolutely terrible. Your computer opponents will almost ensure that you will win each match, no matter what. I’ve seen them literally turn 90 degrees away from the whole for a simple tap-in putt, before hitting the ball out into the green again. They often take the worst approaches and will almost purposefully fail in basic golfing. There’s no way to make the game more difficult, either, leaving players with relatively little challenge, once they’ve grasped the mechanics.
“Mario Golf Super Rush” is still a fun game, and it pushes just the right buttons for arcade golf fans. It could do a better job of explaining certain mechanics for first-time players. It can also turn frustrating quickly when a ball goes off course and it becomes nearly impossible to recover. But as long as you don’t become bored with the lack of content, “Mario Golf Super Rush” is still a fun game worth enjoying during these waning days of summer ahead of the big software release push this fall.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.