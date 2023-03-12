Every third Friday of the month, the Lawton Fort-Sill Arts Council hosts a Community Art Night. These events are free and open to the public, and are designed to help the local community learn about and participate in many types of art.
This time, instructor Tracy Riemer, who is an art teacher for Lawton Public Schools, will guide participants in how to make a collage. All materials will be provided.
The Tate Museum defines a collage as, “both the technique and the resulting work of art in which pieces of paper, photographs, fabric and other ephemera are arranged and stuck down onto a supporting surface.”
“What we like to do is give the community the opportunity to learn a technique with things that they have available at their house,” said Desirae Schneider, President of the Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council.
“A lot of times, people have craft areas or just a pile of things that they don’t know what to do with. The instructor Tracy will guide everyone and show them an artistic way to utilize things they have,” she said.
Past events have included demonstrations on glassblowing, stained glass, basket making, paper quilling and fiber arts.
The history of this event goes back many years. According to Schneider, artist demos in Lawton began 37 years ago. However, “a few months ago the board decided to change the day, time and name from artist demos to Community Art Night with hopes of drawing in more people.
“Our basic goal is to bring the community together. Whether you have zero artistic background or you have a college degree in art, whether you’re 14 or 84, we want everybody to come together and enjoy themselves and learn something new.”
Schneider said that all are welcome, including couples, parents or grandparents with children, or anyone else in the community.
“Community art night is open to everyone,” she declared.
And this is not the only event the Art Council puts on.
“For the past 11 years, we continue to have the first Saturday of every month for our kids arts and crafts workshop.” Schneider said. “You can find all the info on our Facebook page.”