Many question Series S capabilities after 'Baldur's Gate' delay
Courtesy photo

Is the Xbox Series S holding back the Xbox platform?

That’s the discussion that has raged for the last two weeks as Larian Studios released “Baldur’s Gate 3” on the PC and prepares a PlayStation 5 version for next month. The massive RPG, which is currently in the running for game of the year, has both an impressive scale and scope and visuals, making it an extremely technically-taxing game for hardware. The local split-screen co-op nature of the game also makes it difficult to run on the Xbox Series S, according to developers associated with Larian. An Xbox version of “Baldur’s Gate 3” is in development, but won’t be ready until next year due to the additional work that will be required to get it running with feature parity between the Series S and the more powerful Series X.

