Many question Series S capabilities after 'Baldur's Gate' delay

Is the Xbox Series S holding back the Xbox platform?
That’s the discussion that has raged for the last two weeks as Larian Studios released “Baldur’s Gate 3” on the PC and prepares a PlayStation 5 version for next month. The massive RPG, which is currently in the running for game of the year, has both an impressive scale and scope and visuals, making it an extremely technically-taxing game for hardware. The local split-screen co-op nature of the game also makes it difficult to run on the Xbox Series S, according to developers associated with Larian. An Xbox version of “Baldur’s Gate 3” is in development, but won’t be ready until next year due to the additional work that will be required to get it running with feature parity between the Series S and the more powerful Series X.
The debate had cooled slightly until last week when Turn 10 Studios, a Microsoft first-party developer, announced a host of new features and additions to “Forza Motorsport,” which releases in October, but was noticeably missing split screen mode — a series staple since its inception on the Xbox in 2005. Despite being the most technologically advanced “Forza” to date, featuring some of the best graphics in the industry, all-new handling and driving mechanics and systems that have never been done before and a complete suite of online multiplayer features that put any other racing game to shame, many have zeroed in on the omission of split screen racing at launch, as if it’s some stinging indictment of the power of the Series S.
At no point did anyone from Turn 10 ever point to the Series S as the reason for not including split screen, but that hasn’t stopped people from cooking up conspiracy theories for engagement. The fact that 343 Industries promised split-screen functionality in “Halo Infinite” “at a later date,” and then subsequently canceled it, has only fueled this conspiracy theory that the Series S is holding back the Series X and other next-gen titles. These theories ignore the fact that almost no one uses split screen anymore as people opt for online multiplayer over local couch gaming. It also ignores the fact that “Halo Infinite” had a rough development and it appears Microsoft is cutting its losses and moving resources over to new projects, as layoffs have hit 343i lately and additional content for the game was reportedly canceled. Microsoft just might not have seen the point in investing additional money to bring back a feature simply because the franchise once had it, even though said franchise literally launched more than 20 years ago before Internet multiplayer on a console was even a thing. There are any number of reasons why split screen was removed from these titles, none of which meet Occam’s Razor of blaming the Series S.
Admittedly, the Series S is substantially less powerful than the Series X console. But we’re not three years into this console generation and there’s never been any problems in the past. Most games run at lower resolutions, some feature less graphical features and a few utilize a lower framerate. These are all compromises that have to be made for weaker hardware. It’s no different than a PC developer creating a game that must run on everything from a Chromebook to a GTX 4090. Many games are in development for the Nintendo Switch and its current successor — both of which are still underpowered compared to the Series S. So why is this console to blame for all of these “missing features?”
Microsoft has hit a bit of a rough patch from a public relations perspective over the last couple of years. The lackluster support of “Halo Infinite,” the relatively empty release calendar over the last 12 months and the bitter disappointment of “Redfall” have been a series of missteps that the Xbox brand has been plagued with. The industry’s reaction to anything Microsoft does has been so toxic that even the idea of “Starfield” — a massive Bethesda-developed RPG — running at 30 FPS was seen as “anti-consumer.” So any little problem that arises is magnified greatly until Microsoft starts proving that it can consistently release quality games at a decent pace.
There’s also Microsoft’s insistence on feature parity between Series S and Series X versions of titles, which is the problem Lorian faces with “Baldur’s Gate 3.” There’s nothing so technically advanced that the new RPG can’t run on Xbox hardware. The problem arises when Microsoft demands that all games include the same features across both versions of a title. “Baldur’s Gate 3” can’t release on the Series S without split-screen gameplay as long as the Series X version includes it. Either both versions have to be delayed or the feature is removed from the Series X in order to ship it at launch. Lorian didn’t want to compromise the experience, which is understandable.
Microsoft finds itself between a rock and a hard place right now. The Series S is currently the more popular Xbox console, as it’s only $299 (often discounted to $249 or less) compared to the $499 of the Series X. It’s also much, much easier to find a Series S in stores or online for purchase, as Microsoft has continued to direct most of its Series X inventory to cloud centers to help boost Xbox Cloud Gaming. So stripping away features from the largest console group might not be the brightest move by Xbox. However, there is a chance that, as the generation progresses, it will become much more difficult to accommodate that feature parity in increasingly more advanced games.
The Series S was designed as a cheaper alternative for next-gen console gaming. It’s the same mentality that pushed Sony to release a $399 disc-less PlayStation 5 at launch. Having a cheaper version of a product in order to attract more frugal customers is not a bad thing. Where Microsoft went wrong was releasing a console with such a wide gulf in power. Series S owners shouldn’t be punished for going to the cheaper console by losing features that others have. But there’s a chance additional games might just completely skip the Xbox console family all together due to that mandate. It’s a tough call for Microsoft to make: possibly alienate the majority of your next-gen userbase by allowing compromised experiences or alienate your entire userbase by ensuring games skip the platform because they can’t meet the mandated feature-parity.
In the meantime, “Forza Motorsport” still looks absolutely amazing and “Baldur’s Gate 3” is equally amazing. Both games will eventually be available for both the Series S and Series X — even if the latter doesn’t come out until next year. But “Starfield” releases in a little more than two weeks, so it’s not as if Xbox owners won’t have plenty to play in the coming weeks and months.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.