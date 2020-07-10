One of our local heroes has become a major label recording artist!
That’s right, Carnegie’s-own Shyloh Powers and his partners in Koe Wetzel & The Konvicts announced signing a major deal with Columbia Records on July 1. That’s huge news. One of the great lead guitar players, his rock and roll pyrotechnics work wonders with this red dirt-meets-hard rock powerhouse. Powers said he’s “super-excited for the future, man.”
A musician who grew up on the local stages, Powers was enjoying a life pre-COVID-19 as a non-stop touring musician. From his days jamming at Larry Chrisner’s Drum House to joining, first, the Brad Good Band, then moving onto Cade Roth & The Black Sheep followed by the Chance Anderson Band, he’s now living the dream. It didn’t come out of nowhere.
“It’s been a long 10 years of trying to be different and separate myself from the masses to reach my goal and thankfully these guys gave me that chance,” he said. “People ask me all the time how and what I did. And it honestly doesn’t have as much to do with my playing as much as work ethic. Just treat every show as it’s your last, show up 30 minutes early to everything you do, and just be supportive of others and just don’t give up.”
Check out a cool video from Powers’ 2019 return to Larry Chrisner’s Drum House in Elgin where he joins an all-star lineup for a cool impromptu jam: •Drum House Non-Jug Jug Band — “Crunchhouse Drum” — https://youtu.be/oO9OznVJxiQ.
Known as the most outlaw of modern country artists, Wetzel and his bandmates rock as hard as anyone. They’ve been courted by Post Malone and Dave Grohl for collaborations, Powers said last summer during a short visit home from the road. With a palette of sound that follows Wetzel’s muse, their 2019 album “Harold Saul High” gained big time reviews. Powers’ guitar work is a big reason why the album hits like it does.
Check out this February-released burner: •Koe Wetzel — “Forever” — https://youtu.be/j7jzdDtObi4.
Powers calmed fans’ worries that the label will be changing the band.
“That’s not gonna happen,” he said. “We are going to continue being the Motley Crue of red dirt no matter what. That’s why they wanted us.”
It’s even more amazing Powers and company got this big break in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it hit the band hard as far as knocking out touring, he said their “super-supportive fan base” has kept them going.
“We have lost lots of shows but this has just been like everything else in life, it has nothing to do with what’s going on but it has everything to do with how you handle the situation you’re dealt with,” he said. “Everyone hopped on the live stream train and we took the route to take a break and create an even higher demand for when things kick back off.”
That was a good plan of attack. Powers said he’s ready for the next step and he’s hoping everything works out where, as a performer who lives for playing music in front of an audience, he gets to fulfill his biggest dreams. The band is returning to the stage and joins a bill that also includes The Band of Heathens and Muscadine Bloodline on July 25 at the Peacemaker Music Festival in Fort Smith, Ark.
“We are really looking forward to stadium tours and reaching the masses,” he said.
Check out the band’s latest video that dropped July 1: •Koe Wetzel — “Sundy or Mundy” — https://youtu.be/vqYB32IReWo.
Last weekend was the late start to the free live music festival season in Medicine Park with three days of rock and roll blasting from the Main Stage.
Rock in the Park was probably one of the biggest events the cobblestone community has ever hosted, according to Rodney Whaley, event coordinator. With Cashroh opening up the fest on Friday, he said it was great way to have a local force open the gates like they did. He said they knocked it out of the park, so to speak.
Another Pink in the Floyd knocked out two-and-a-half hours straight of Pink Floyd classics while also bringing their own light show that took the place of fireworks at this year’s fest. Whaley said they were “unbelievable.” The audience matched the artists, he said – “they were practically standing on each other’s feet.”
Whaley said Medicine Park favorites The Aaahfuggyeahs knocked off a lot of socks with Saturday night and Sunday evening sets.
Although the threat of COVID-19 offered caution for the audience, Whaley encouraged all to protect themselves and practice social distancing as best they could.
Next up, if all goes well will be the Blues Ball Labor Day weekend. But until then, Whaley said the main stage will host a weekly concert series on Saturday nights.
There’s natural music out there. Especially in this great state. From the wind whipping through a wheat field to the crackle of crickets on a summer night, to yes, the thunderous percussion of Fort Sill artillery training just before dawn, Oklahoma has natural melodies of many genres.
In honor of it being national Park and Recreation Month, the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is celebrating with the release of “Oklahoma State Parks Soundscapes with Music,” a free downloadable album featuring ambient sounds from 12 Oklahoma State Parks accompanied by instrumental music.
The collection is available free for download at TravelOK.com/Soundscapes. It is also streaming on 32 platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play Music, iHeart Radio, Pandora and Spotify.
This is the second Oklahoma State Parks Soundscapes album released by OTRD and the first to include music accompanying the sounds.
This release also includes a set of YouTube videos that feature each track of the album accompanied by scenic video footage and images from each park. The videos are available on the TravelOK YouTube channel at YouTube.com/TravelOK.
State parks that create the soundtrack: Alabaster Caverns, Beavers Bend, Black Mesa, Grand Lake, Great Salt Plains, Greenleaf, Little Sahara, Natural Falls, Robbers Cave , Roman Nose, Sequoyah, and Talimena.
For the Songs from the Sequestration, a classic Black Sabbath song’s title fills the bill as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in the state: Black Sabbath —”Warning” — https://youtu.be/sY2Y-MveweI.
The Artist Spotlight Series carried into this week’s Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist, with a veritable highlight reel of great performances by Bannister Chaava. He is definitely one of the least definable, most interesting and incredibly talented musicians around.
It was a pretty great set list that included his original “A Girl By The Sea,” and covers: “City of New Orleans,” “Wonderboy” and “I Shall Be Released.” You can listen again at 6:30 p.m. during Sundaymonium or click on the link in the online edition to another great performance featured:
•Bannister Chaava — “Love Will Tear Us Apart” — https://youtu.be/qi70UZPSqjo.
