This year marks John Morris’ 32nd year advising the Magic Lantern Film Society. The society has screened a lot of movies in those three decades, including classics like “Citizen Kane,” “Metropolis” and “The Seven Samurai”.
“Magic Lantern has always defined classic as a film that is at least 10 years old and has received critical acclaim of some sort. Over the years, we have shown some of the best movies ever made,” Morris said.
In addition to these cinematic masterpieces, the society has also screened cult films such as Ed Wood’s “Plan Nine From Outer Space,” which Morris describes as “a low-budget science-fiction film that is so poorly made that it is riotously funny.”
“Once, at Halloween, we partnered with Campus Life’s Programming Activities Council to show ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ another cult classic that drew the biggest crowd we’ve had in the 32 years I’ve been attending Magic Lantern screenings,” Morris said. “We show films in many genres, and we like to think we pick movies for all tastes.”
This year marks The 39th Annual Classic Film Series presented by the Magic Lantern Society. Technically this should have been the 40th year, but COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the series last year.
This year, the series is offering up a bevy of choices of both the classic and cult variety. The eight films on tap this year are “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Clerks,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “La Vie En Rose,” “Before Sunset,” “Coffy,” “The Searchers” and “Hugo.”
The series will kick-off with a screening of “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” on Friday.
The students who make up the members of the society help choose the films for each series, Morris said. This year’s Magic Lantern officers are Alison Malawey, president; Colby Ashenfelter, vice president; and Jonathan Schraffenberger, treasurer.
“As I like to tell them, they’re putting in the work to publicize the movies, to screen the films, to set up the venue, and to clean up afterwards gives them a voice in the movies we choose for the next year,” Morris said. “We also try to honor requests from those who come to the movies, and we are showing ‘Before Sunset’ this year, and would have shown it last year, in fact, because of a request made by a long-time patron after we showed ‘Before Sunrise’ in February 2020.”
Many university English departments offer film classes, Morris, a professor of English, said. For him, the mixing of literature and film go hand-in-hand.
“Films are texts, of course, but are different from written texts in several ways, something I have my Film as Literature students write about,” Morris said. “The primary difference between film texts and written texts is that films have to be visual whereas novels, for example, do not necessarily have to be.“
To host the annual series, the society has to request funding from Cameron University’s Lectures and Concerts Committee. This year, for the first time in nearly 30 years, they received full funding of $1,680.
“The committee typically gets requests for more activities than it has money to disburse and has to make decisions based upon the proposals, student involvement, past attendance and so on. This year, however, from what I understand, the committee received fewer requests than in a normal year. We are very pleased to receive our full request, of course,” Morris said.
The society is taking every precaution it can this year to make sure that the series can continue after last year’s cancellation.
“We are obviously urging anyone who attends to observe COVID protocols for the safety of everyone: wearing face coverings, sitting at least 3 feet apart — we are going to place chairs at that distance — washing hands frequently, and so on,” Morris said. “Also, we will not be providing popcorn at least until the COVID situation improves, though we will provide some individually wrapped candy and cookies for people to nibble on.”