Cameron University’s Magic Lantern Film Society will present a screening and lecture of the 1956 John Ford film, “The Searchers.”
Before the screening, Sara Spurgeon, a professor of Southwestern literature and film at Texas Tech University, will speak about the themes in both the film and the novel it is based on.
Spurgeon’s lecture will deal particularly with the treatment of gender and race in the film, a subject that has long been discussed and wrestled with as the film’s reputation as one of the chief masterpieces of the Western genre has grown.
“In all the Westerns produced at the time, and since, underneath what is being depicted is the Native claim to their own land,” Spurgeon said.
Spurgeon said that the Westerns of the classic period were very much an expression of anxiety for the generally white filmmakers that made them, and the audience that viewed them.
“It is not a coincidence that the bulk of classic Westerns are produced in the 1950s and 1960s, at the height of the Civil Rights movement,” Spurgeon said.
In that vein, “The Searchers” is a film in which Ethan Edwards, played by John Wayne, goes on an obsessive quest to recapture his niece after she is captured by members of a Native American tribe. In another move that has long been a controversial mark on the film’s reputation, many of these Native Americans are played by white actors in face-paint.
John Morris, a professor of English at Cameron and faculty sponsor of Magic Lantern Film Society, said that he was interested to see how the screening would be received by the audience.
“I’m looking forward to hearing her lecture and seeing what the people who watch the film have to say,” Morris said.
The film will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today in the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Both the screening and lecture are open to the public, and admission is free.