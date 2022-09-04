Magic Lantern

The first film being shown by the Magic Lantern Film Society for it’s 40th annual season will be Gus Van Sant’s “Good Will Hunting.”

 Courtesy Photo

Since 1982, The Magic Lantern Film Society has been giving local film buffs and students a chance to see movies together and discuss them.

The society will open its 40th annual season Friday, with a showing of Gus Van Sant’s 1997 film, “Good Will Hunting”.