Since 1982, The Magic Lantern Film Society has been giving local film buffs and students a chance to see movies together and discuss them.
The society will open its 40th annual season Friday, with a showing of Gus Van Sant’s 1997 film, “Good Will Hunting”.
The film features an Academy Award-winning script written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who also star in the film. The film focuses on Will Hunting, played by Damon, a prodigy whose talents are hampered by trauma and emotional suppression, and who starts the journey of working through his trauma with the help of a psychologist, played by Robin Williams.
John Morris, the faculty adviser and long-time member of the society, said that the film was chosen for its focus on the importance of seeking therapy, especially for people who might not necessarily see themselves as needing help.
“’Good Will Hunting’, though 25 years old, is a timely film because of its focus on mental health and the need for counseling even for someone as bright as Will Hunting,” Morris said.
The film was a major breakthrough for Damon, Affleck and Van Sant, who each went on to have careers in mainstream cinema. Van Sant, a key figure in what has become known as “New Queer Cinema,” in the ‘90s, has bounced between Hollywood films like “Milk,” and “Finding Forrester,” and independent films like “Elephant,” since directing the film. A telling career move, according to Morris.
“It might be that he got tired of not having enough money to make the kinds of movies he wanted,” Morris said.
Morris began his time with the society when he was earning an undergraduate degree at Cameron in 1988. He had already inherited a love of older films from his parents and developed a deeper love for movies attending Magic Lantern screenings.
“That first year, I saw (Ingmar) Bergman’s ‘Wild Strawberries’ and (Akira) Kurosawa’s ‘Ikiru,’ which became my favorite of his films, for the first time,” Morris said.
Films are chosen for the Magic Lantern season every Spring semester. Morris and the students in the society meet to discuss what films they should include. There’s no particular theme chosen for each year’s films. The only criteria is that they have received some form of critical acclaim or recognition.
Other showings coming this year will include “Cool Hand Luke,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” and a near-Halloween showing of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.”
Alyssa Martinez, the president of the organization, joined after seeing the Magic Lantern Society’s booth at a student organization fair. She said that the group has provided her with an opportunity to see films she otherwise would never have known existed.
“It’s so great to get a chance to see that there’s more critically acclaimed movies than just what you see at the top of the feed for a streaming service,” Martinez said.
The organization only recently returned to in-person showings after the COVID-19 pandemic. Morris said that he hopes attendance will come back up this year.
“We are hoping for a strong season and hope that more people come to our movies after last year’s wariness about being in public places,” Morris said.
Martinez said she’s excited for more in-person showings in the future. Seeing films with other people is what drew her to the organization in the first place and what keeps her coming back.
“Talking to people about the movie when it’s over is so interesting,” Martinez said. “You gain an understanding for the movie and an appreciation you wouldn’t get otherwise.”