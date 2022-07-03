Madeline Dillner has been drawing since she was a kid, but she didn’t start seriously painting until 2016. She attributes the start of her artistic journey to a bad breakup she’d had that year.
“I was kind of like, trying to figure out who I was and all that stuff that you go through,” Dillner said. “And I thought, ‘I’m good at art, I should start doing it more.’”
Dillner took up water colors first, a complicated place to start, but she was encouraged by her mother to keep going. It wasn’t long before she moved to painting.
Dillner juggles her art with her work. She’s a project manager for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. All of her shows have been split with other artists, mostly in Norman.
On July 8, Dillner will open her first solo exhibition, “Worlds Near, Far and Fantastic,” a collection of paintings of places, of landscapes both alien and familiar, both real and imagined, but all with a tremendous and exaggerated depth of color.
“I try to take a world that’s sort of gray most of the time when you look at it, and up the contrast a whole lot,” Dillner said.
Many of the works draw inspiration from classic sci-fi authors such as Ray Bradbury, Isaac Asimov and Philip K. Dick. For some of the paintings, she listens to audio books of the author’s works, drawing inspiration from them.
“This one’s a story, in three parts,” Dillner said, indicating a set of colorful paintings, one a reddish desert expanse with arches and jagged edges that look like they were lifted straight from Monument Valley, with a large blue whale hovering above, it’s color such a stark juxtaposition that she has to point the next detail out. “It’s called The Escape. In each of these, there’s two tiny figures walking through the landscape.”
Dillner walks to two other landscapes, each with some sense of the uncanny, each tied together with two human figures, nearly microscopic in the world she’s created.
Many of her other landscapes are of real world places — something she’s provided proof for.
“These are coordinates using longitude and latitude,” Dillner says, indicating a series of numbers on an information card corresponding to one of her works. “If you go to Google Earth, you can actually see the places in the paintings.”
Dillner’s work will be displayed at Leslie Powell until August 26. She said that she’s excited to present her art, hoping it speaks for itself as much as possible.
“A lot of people have these really complex and thought-out artist’s statements,” Dillner said. “And mine tend to be just, ‘I think it’s pretty, and it makes me feel happy to make this stuff.’ It makes my bad feelings go away.”