With last week’s release of “Madden NFL 21,” it’s time for sports game publishers to really reconsider the annual release strategy — not that they ever will.
EA’s latest release is perhaps the worst “Madden NFL” title since the Xbox 360-exclusive version of “Madden NFL 06,” which stripped almost every main feature from the other versions in order to ship the game on time for the next-generation console. It had no features, bare bones gameplay and an almost broken game mechanic (hello, quarterback vision cone), but the game worked as it was designed. Friday’s release could barely be called functional. It’s full of glitches and broken gameplay elements with a distinct lack of care.
Social media is filled with videos of downright hilarious glitches, including a receiver who stumbles in circles repeatedly on his way to the goal line while opposing players stand around and watch because an animation glitch locked him into position. Another shows what was supposed to be an attempted fourth down fake punt turn into a comedy of errors, as the ball somehow glitches out of the center’s hand and flies all over the screen while the center remains frozen in place. Who knows, “Madden NFL 21” could be a reflection of the upcoming Covid-19-plagued NFL season.
It is almost certainly because of Covid-19 that this newest “Madden NFL” title shipped in the condition in which it did. Like with every other aspect of life — a fact that we’re all tired of considering — the pandemic erected major hurdles for developer EA Tiburon. It’s almost certainly the reason “Halo Infinite” was delayed, is the reason why we still don’t have final launch details for both next-generation consoles and will be the reason for future delays and compromised releases in the coming months.
But this has become an ongoing issue with “Madden NFL,” EA’s own “FIFA” and just about every other sports franchise, including the golden goose that is 2K’s “NBA 2K” series. Each generation is the same: it takes developers about two annual releases on new hardware in order for the games to reach a pinnacle of feature and quality. Usually, the third annual release is the best of the generation before the remaining versions begin to compromise quality control and features, as the development schedule never compromises. Even before one, or perhaps two, titles are released, development has already started on the next version.
It’s that non-stop grind — an effort to push out an annual title to line up with the start of the sports season — that gives developers little time to address fan feedback, iron out glitches and issues or to implement new features. Legacy issues — glitches, broken mechanics and other problems that occur each year — are simply compounded on a system level because there’s not enough time to address them while ensuring the game ships in time in a somewhat playable state.
There’s a solution for this, though, that developers continue to ignore — almost certainly for greed purposes. As the rest of the industry embraces the term “Games as a Service,” which stretches out the life of titles with additional paid-for content that’s released on a regular schedule, sports game publishers continue forward with the antiquated annual release strategy. When what should be epic single-player experiences like “Assassin’s Creed” and “Marvel’s Avengers” are converted into GAAS systems filled with forced multiplayer components, random additional content priced at ridiculous levels and morose mechanics designed simply to extract money from players, this seems like a perfect fit for a cynical annual franchise with the sole purpose of siphoning money via “Ultimate Team” mechanics.
Imagine purchasing a “Madden NFL” title next year for the next-generation consoles, and that title becomes a platform for NFL for the entire generation. Each year, a new updated league roster could be released for $30-40. New game modes could be added for $10-20 a piece. Additional “Ultimate Team” packs could be pushed for the same ridiculous prices that EA continues to charge. Features and improvements could be added throughout the generation in order to better take advantage of the hardware.
Sure, gross revenue would drop somewhat, as players would pay $30-40 a year, rather than $60. But the cost of development would almost certainly decrease, as the studio could spend more time improving the game and honing the systems, rather than constantly working on a fresh coat of paint each year, while having to ignore legacy issues.
It just seems strange — well, not really when one considers short-term profit as the sole driving force of capitalism — that as much of the industry pushes for more monetization methods in every other genre and release that they ignore the most convenient genre. Until then, just take a look at the overall 65 metascore for this year’s “Madden NFL” release.
