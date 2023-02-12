In the beginning. … These words have a special place in the history of religion and literature as they are what start the book of Genesis, and therefore the whole of the Christian Bible. It was also these words, and the book that followed, which inspired classical composer Franz Joseph Haydn to create a masterpiece.

If you’re only a casual fan of classical music, the name Haydn might not ring as many bells as some other, more popular composers, but his music and career left a large mark on the world of music. Indeed, Haydn was a friend and mentor of Mozart and a tutor of Beethoven.

