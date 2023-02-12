In the beginning. … These words have a special place in the history of religion and literature as they are what start the book of Genesis, and therefore the whole of the Christian Bible. It was also these words, and the book that followed, which inspired classical composer Franz Joseph Haydn to create a masterpiece.
If you’re only a casual fan of classical music, the name Haydn might not ring as many bells as some other, more popular composers, but his music and career left a large mark on the world of music. Indeed, Haydn was a friend and mentor of Mozart and a tutor of Beethoven.
Hayden composed hundreds of pieces of music during his long and distinguished career, but one of the most beloved is his oratorio, "The Creation". It is this piece that the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Saturday at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
According to the LPO website, "The Creation" is “Haydn’s masterpiece, musically depicting the Biblical creation, with stunning vocal solos and tremendous choruses.”
Hayden wrote "The Creation" in 1798 after being inspired by another legendary composer of the time, George Frederick Handel. Over the years it became one of Hayden’s most famous pieces, and in his later life he would often lead public performances of it for charitable benefits.
LPO’s performance of "The Creation" will be conducted by local-turned-legend Jon Kalbfleisch, who, in addition to serving as the LPO conductor for nearly 20 years, has had a distinguished career across the United States and in the D.C. metro area.
Some of the many highlights of Kalbfleisch’s career include performing with the Baltimore Symphony on their Grammy-nominated recording and at Carnegie Hall, conducting Les Misérables on Broadway, and conducting over 30 Sondheim productions at the Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia.
Kalbfleisch is also a 21-time nominee and five-time recipient of the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Musical Direction. And if all of that wasn’t enough, he even conducted the choir at a recent White House wedding ceremony.
So, what makes such an accomplished composer return to Oklahoma?
“Lawton is home,” he said, “and everything started here.”
How appropriate, then, that "The Creation" is all about how things got started.
“Hearing the Biblical story of creation told through music is an amazing experience, regardless of your own personal beliefs,” Kalbfleisch said.
“In fact, long before science ever imagined. The Big Bang Theory, Haydn starts his masterpiece with just that — a big bang!
“The Creation is arguably Haydn’s masterpiece. This seminal landmark clearly influenced Mozart, Beethoven, and all large choral works that came later.”
Kalbfleisch broke down the challenges of performing "The Creation."
“For me, the work needs to be approached as a continuous unfolding of the musical numbers, with barely a pause from one to the next,” he said. “In short, it’s a marathon for everyone that requires tremendous preparation.”
Kalbleisch also has been active in other parts of the Oklahoma music scene, including conducting the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute Orchestra at Quartz Mountain.
“I love being able to share great orchestral music with as many people as possible,” he said, “and that’s especially true in Lawton.
“The combination of three marvelous soloists with chorus and orchestra (in this performance) is something everyone can enjoy,” he said. “Don’t miss this major musical event."