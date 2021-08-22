Oklahoma might be most famous for its weather, but if there is anything that can challenge the twisters for their throne, it’s the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!”
Fans of the musical will get the chance to experience the classic in concert through the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.
“Oklahoma!” will be performed without intermission beginning 7:30 p.m. Saturday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
The orchestra will be conducted by Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch while the chorus will be directed by Doris Lambert.
“We’ve performed ‘Oklahoma!’ once before,” Lambert said. “We did a concert version for the state centennial. I prepared the chorus, at that time we brought in soloists from the East Coast.”
For this year’s performance, all soloists and chorus members are from Lawton and the surrounding areas, Lambert said.
“These are all people that I have worked with and people I have known for years. I know their abilities, vocal musicality and work ethic,” Lambert said. “The talent we have right here in Southwest Oklahoma is just stellar.”
The cast of the orchestra’s production includes Lorenzo Butler, Jan Stratton, Alyssa Rodriguez, Shaun Calix, Alyson Bishop and Nick Young.
“The singers and I already have an established musical vocabulary,” Lambert said. “They’ve all worked with me enough to know what I want when I give a particular direction.”
Lambert has worked alongside the orchestra as a director and pianist since the early 1990s. Seeing Kalbfleisch become the orchestra’s maestro was a moment that made her especially proud.
“During Jon’s senior year of high school, I was teaching choir and he was my accompanist,” Lambert said. “He’s an amazing, genius musician. And again, he and I have a history together, we understand each other and know what we expect out of each other.”
According to Lambert, the most challenging piece from the show for the singers is the titular song.
“It’s the one everybody knows and loves but it is actually the most demanding for all of the singers,” Lambert said. “The harmonies for that piece are more complex than people think. Because of the way it is composed, it amplifies the music and the excitement for the listener.”
Lambert recognizes that this is a unique opportunity for audiences, and she is hopeful that there will be a healthy showing for the concert.
“For the people in our community to come and hear our local orchestra, with local singers and actors, perform this stellar concert is amazing,” Lambert said.
For more information about the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra or the performance of “Oklahoma!” visit lawtonphil.com.