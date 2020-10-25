“Lovecraft Country” is one of the most unique, entertaining and empowering series to release this year.
Black representation in genre fiction has been lacking for decades. White characters dominate the pages and visuals of the latest science-fiction, fantasy and horror affairs. If there’s any minority representation, it’s rare. Black representation is even more rare. So when “Underground” creator Misha Green — a black woman producer — announced she was going to tackle Matt Ruff’s genre-bending novel of the same name, it was a milestone moment — not just because an amazing genre book was going to be adapted with an HBO budget, but also because it was going to be developed and run by a black woman.
“Lovecraft Country” is inspired by its namesake, H.P. Lovecraft — a famous author who created the “Cthulhu Mythos,” and also a renowned racist — even for his time in the early 20th century. Lovecraft wrote some of the most engaging and genre-defining works of his time — crafting these amazing worlds filled with gods, monsters and creatures of such unfathomable horror that to set eyes on them would mean the loss of one’s sanity. His work is brilliant and has informed and inspired literally decades of horror writing. He was also an absolute deplorable man with even more deplorable views — especially on race — that continue to define his legacy, and for good reason.
One of the most amazing things about “Lovecraft Country” is how it turns Lovecraft’s work on its head by framing the entire story with the civil rights struggles of the 1950s. At the center of the story is Tic, short for Atticus — named after Atticus Finch of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” A Korean War veteran, Tic returns to Chicago at the height of civil rights unrest. His father, Montrose, a brutal man in his younger days, has been kidnapped by a cult in Ardham, Md. — Lovecraft country — so named because Lovecraft set many of his writings in that area.
The show does an amazing job of weaving so many stories and so many settings into this sprawling narrative that yet remains grounded by its main characters. Tic is joined by his childhood friend Leti, played wonderfully by breakout star Jurnee Smollett. The show gradually adds additional characters, including Tic’s aunt and cousin who get pulled into this epic story of magic, science and pure chaos.
The show’s story goes places one could never imagine — much of them inspired by the works of Lovecraft, who, in this story, merely took inspiration from aspects of the world around him. The show bends and melds genres together, creating something that’s never been seen on television before. While it only dabbles in the most basic of cosmic horror Lovecraft elements — an initial disappointment after the first thrilling episode — it continues to invoke the spirit of his writing — all while creating its own thing and setting the struggle of black Americans at its center.
“Lovecraft Story” pulls no punches in its depiction of racism and race relations in the 1950s. One of the most intense moments of the whole show involves a chase through a small town into the country after Tic and Leti stop in at a former black-friendly restaurant that, unbeknownst to them, was burned down by racist townspeople. It’s then immediately followed by a slow-speed chase as they try to escape a “sundown county” while being tailed by a racist sheriff. The most tense and horrific moments of the show have nothing to do with the magic and monsters that pop up constantly — but rather the very real and grounded experiences that Tic and Leti endure, because those are the ones sourced from the country’s own history.
When facing the very real threat of racism and possible death at the hands of racists on a daily basis, it’s hard to be afraid of monsters and unworldly creatures — or the magic that powers them. They’re such abstract concepts that don’t have the impact of very real threats from fellow man. That’s what makes “Lovecraft Country” so gripping — and so poignant in today’s world. It empowers its black characters by putting them at the center of this story and making them heroes in a way that other genre fiction has failed to do.
The show isn’t without its faults. Some of the pacing is off, at times. And there are story elements and developments that just feel forced. Characters often make foolish decisions that run contrary to their development up to that point — all to serve the plot. But for its faults, “Lovecraft Country” still manages to be a poignant reminder of our nation’s past — and the past of this very own state, with yet another powerful depiction of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre — while still offering an extremely entertaining genre adventure with quality representation.
All 10 episodes of “Lovecraft Country” are available now on HBO Max.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.