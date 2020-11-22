If there is one silver lining to be had by Hollywood during this pandemic, it’s that movies that would have been completely overlooked on the big screen can now find success at home, as entertainment-starved families look for anything to watch.
“Love and Monsters,” a family-friendly take on the “Zombieland” formula, which swaps out zombies for mutated creatures of every sort, would have been quickly forgotten in theaters — not because it’s a bad movie — but because it’s something different from the currently in-vogue genre helpings. Now available for on-demand purchase, this monster-packed adventure will surely offer a couple hours of entertainment, and might actually carve out its own cult following.
After humanity destroyed an asteroid that was going to strike earth, the planet was covered with alien spores that mutated almost every cold-blooded animal and insect. Ants, once easily stomped underfoot, are now large enough to bite people in half. Toads are now among the most dangerous creatures on the planet, hiding in any body of water, ready to strike and eat any passers by. Crabs can now pull yachts and march on cities with ease. We’ve come a long way from the machinations of Captain Nemo on “Mystery Island.”
What’s left of humanity resides underground in bunkers scattered across what remains of the world. While most post-apocalyptic movies with such scenarios would focus on how supplies are dwindling and death is only a matter of time, “Love and Monsters” takes a different approach. As its title suggests, this new adventure focuses on the survivors finding love in the apocalypse. Dylan O’Brien plays Joel, a 24-year-old who lost his high school girlfriend, Jessica Henwick’s Aimee, on the day of the monster uprising. Seven years later, he finds her in a colony about 85 miles away. That might sound like an hour’s drive, but in the world of “Love and Monsters,” it’s a dangerous week-long trek across the surface of a planet on which everything wants to eat humans.
Joel often feels like a mismatch of characters like Jesse Eisenberg’s Columbus and anything Charlie Day has played over the last decade. He’s the most useless member of his colony with no survival skills because he immediately freezes up at the moment of danger. To help survive, he begins creating a list of rules with the help of Michael Rooker’s Clyde and young Minnow. The old man, who really resembles Tallahassee in everything but name, and young girl teach Joel how to survive on the surface, and help him defy the odds to reach Aimee.
Clyde and Minnow should be the heart of the movie, not Joel. The two are only on screen for about 20 minutes, but elevate what would otherwise be a fairly rote adventure to something much more enjoyable. It’s fun to see Rooker, who normally plays a grizzled villain or anti-hero, play against type as a laid back adventurer. But his character is ultimately wasted, as he leaves just as the story picks up. He feels more like a plot device to help Joel, rather than a fleshed out character. And that’s a shame, because he’s so good with what little material he has.
The movie features a surprising amount of monster action, both in present day and during flashbacks that show the initial monster attacks. The creatures are uniquely designed and each offer plenty of action and suspense. These aren’t just regular animals shot against a green screen and blown up to be larger. They’re utated, ugly and absolutely dangerous. The premise actually works and there are extreme moments of suspense, especially when Boy, a stray dog who befriends Joel, is involved. Minute-for-minute, there’s more on-screen monster mash than in “Pacific Rim.”
The “Zombieland” influences are blatantly obvious, but “Love and Monsters” lacks that satirical bite. It kind of feels like that kid in high school who you’d let copy off your work, as long as he changed it up a little bit.
“Love and Monsters” is fairly rote and predictable in its plotting and story beats. It offers a few surprises, but most of the twists and turns are fairly foreshadowed and easy to see coming. While it might not offer a ton of shock, it executes its story well and provides plenty of action, as well as heart. Using an animal for suspense and warmth is about as cliche as one can get, but it works here. Joel’s relationship with Boy is well crafted and has a great payoff in the final act of the movie.
It’s that last act, even with its blatant sequel baiting, that helps “Love and Monsters” stick the landing — for the most part — and secure a respectable position as a somewhat forgettable experience that still offers enough entertainment to justify a video-on-demand rental fee.
