Lawton author Kimberly Jones basked in poetic justice last month, winning multiple awards for her new book.
Jones was awarded #1 Best Selling Author by Amazon for her book, “Wealthy Blacks before the Emancipation of 1865.” Jones also was awarded #1 New Release in 19th Century World History as well as #1 New Release in Biographies of Business Professionals.
“The research was incredible, there was an enormous amount of information I did not know. I think for me it broadens or widens the lens of historical facts pertaining to American history,” Jones said.
Late last year, Jones visited the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park in memory of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riots. At the Tower of Reconciliation, Jones sat among the victims who were part of the massacre. With a feeling of empowerment, Jones felt encouraged to tell their stories.
“I felt like I need to do these stories. I felt almost pulled in to do so; they are too important to be left untold,” she said.
After a full year of inspiration and research, Jones composed “Wealthy Blacks before the Emancipation of 1865.” The book highlights 18 African American entrepreneurs, telling their story from the beginning of their life. In the book, Jones goes into detail about each entrepreneur’s journey to success from their time as a slave to mastering their trade and becoming some of best American businessmen and women of their time.
“What excites about the release of the book was the opportunity to share the stories of these amazing people who are history makers. Their success stories have the capacity to inspire and motivate anyone aspiring to reach goals beyond their limitations,” Jones said. “The most inspiring aspect of the book was discovering most of the individuals in the book have a statue, museum, or historical marker which honors their contribution to American society.”
A life-long Lawton resident, Jones graduated from Cameron University with a Bachelor of Science degree in biological science, also earning her master’s in educational leadership. Upon graduating, Jones began working for the Lawton Public Schools in 1997. She is a high school science department chair and teaches ACT Prep classes, anatomy, biology, and forensic science at MacArthur High School.
“I was inspired to write books in 1996 when I met Dr. George Henderson from the University of Oklahoma. He was encouraging all his graduate students to write a book,” she said.
Since then, Jones has published three books, “Out of Season; A Preacher’s Secret”, “Places, Faces and Races”, and “Wealthy Blacks before the Emancipation of 1865.”
For Jones, it means much more than winning awards. Jones remains passionate about honoring the businessmen and women in the book and sharing their stories with the public. She wants to leave a legacy that can carry on for generations.
“The gratifying component of writing this book, is the fact that these individuals are not here to tell their heroic stories. I am blessed that I can share their stories with the world. I think their courage and motivation transcends time and can inspire anyone in any century or decade,” she said.