Every year come early winter, students across Oklahoma prepare to audition for the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute.
Founded in 1977, the institute has been a mecca for artistically talented Oklahoma teens. For decades, they have made the pilgrimage to the Quartz Mountain Lodge in Lone Wolf, Oklahoma where the institute has been traditionally held.
The location has shifted this year to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma to better accommodate COVID-19 precautions. But for the students attending, the excitement remains the same.
This will be Rhiannon Allen’s first year attending the institute. The 17-year-old photographer lives in Altus in the shadow of the Quartz Mountain State Park. Last year, she attended the first ever OSAI at Home Academy, a program designed to provide online education to artistically gifted students during the school year.
“My experience with OSAI at Home Academy was amazing. I learned so much from the teachers and really progressed in (photography). It helped me to also learn from my peers in the class and build off of one another,” Allen said.
Allen initially applied to the institute in 2020 for drawing and painting, but she wasn’t accepted. That didn’t deter her though, and when she learned about the new academy program she jumped at the opportunity. By the time she applied to the academy, drawing and painting were full, but there were openings in photography, another discipline she had a knack for.
“My interest in photography had always been there from a young age,” Allen said. “My mom did photography as well in high school and I liked taking pictures. As I got older, I became a bit more interested in how it works and the different techniques. My mother was a really big help with that, she let me borrow her camera multiple times.”
Allen credits her mother as one of her biggest inspirations. Another is her art teacher, Mrs. Hand, at Navajo Public Schools.
“Whenever I am wary about trying something new in art, (Hand) helps push my boundaries. Without her I definitely would not be in the (Institute), and I am so happy she gave me the confidence to do this. She also works with the yearbook group, so she has also been a huge help with my photography skills,” Allen said.
Allen was accepted into the 2021 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute for photography. She hopes the institute will help taker her photo taking skills to the next level.
“I hope to take away a new skill set or a new view that I haven’t seen before. People tend to look at one angle and forget about how many different ways there are to look at something,” Allen said. “I hope the teachers and peers around me can learn from one another and try things they haven’t before. Besides the actual art form, I hope to learn new techniques of photography. “
Solei Niusulu, 17, from Lawton, will be among Allen’s peers at the institute. While this will be Niusulu’s first time attending the institute at USAO, it’s far from her first trip to the institute.
“This will be my third year attending and I’m very excited,” Niusulu said.
Niusulu, a student at MacArthur High, is a dancer whose love for the art was nurtured early.
“My interest in dance developed when I was around 7 because a lot of movies and TV shows that I was watching had it. They made me want to be a dancer,” Niusulu said.
Niusulu’s love for dance combined with the quality of education she gets at the institute have kept her coming back year after year. She takes inspiration from Kathyn Morgan, a former soloist in the New York City ballet who now runs a YouTube channel about ballet.
“She’s a beautiful dancer who is really honest about her struggles in the dance world,” Niusulu said.
Both Allen and Niusulu will attend the institute July 10-25 at USAO where they will be immersed in, not just their discipline, but the disciplines of other students as well. The institute is a multidisciplinary program that hopes to enrich the lives of its students through exposure to multiple art forms while focusing intensely on the students chosen form.
“I hope to become a stronger dancer and more immersed in the different types of art that the institute has,” Niusulu said.
To learn more about the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, visit oaiquartz.com.