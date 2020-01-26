As a young girl, Katie Livingston’s mother read her “The Chronicles of Narnia,” series, by C.S. Lewis. Livingston fell in love with the imaginary world of Narnia. She was enthralled by the characters, the settings and the conflicts. And then, for a reason she can’t quite recall, her mother stopped in the middle of the series.
“I got so upset that I was like ‘fine, I’ll finish it myself,’” Livingston said.
Her determination and love of reading eventually led her beyond Narnia and into other fictional worlds until, eventually, she began to create her own.
Livingston grew up on the outskirts of Lawton, where she had little to do but escape into her own imagination.
“I really got into fantasy and science fiction, that was my preferred escapism, so I wrote a lot of it,” Livingston said. “I didn’t do it seriously until high school, though. Living in the country, I needed to occupy myself, so I wrote 24/7.”
Though she was writing constantly, she always considered it a hobby. Right up until her freshman year of college at Cameron University. During that time, she wrote a lengthy piece of science fiction, a short story of about 16,000 words, that she was very proud of.
She decided, for the first time, that she would submit her writing to a contest. The only problem was, she needed to find a contest that would accept such a long piece. She soon discovered the L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future contest.
The Writers of the Future contest, in its 36th year, is one of the longest running and most prolific writing contests among science fiction and fantasy authors. And, most importantly for Livingston, allows submissions of up to 17,000 words.
The contest is held four times a year, one contest each quarter, and awards prizes for first, second and third place each quarter. The four first place winners from each quarter then compete for the grand prize of $5,000.
Livingston took home first place in the fourth quarter of 2019. In April of this year, she will fly to California where she will attend a week’s long writing workshop before she finds out if she is this year’s grand prize winner.
Unfortunately, due to the nature of the contest, Livingston is not currently allowed to talk about her winning story and won’t be allowed to until after the final decision has been made. But she was able to drop a few clues as to her current writing style.
“I wouldn’t describe what I write as necessarily horror. I’m interested in rural living, religion, things that are disturbing. I’m interested in more uncomfortable things, more disturbing imagery than horrifying,” Livingston said.
She counts authors Stephen King, Shirley Jackson and Jorge Luis Borges among her favorites.
While she would like to perhaps pursue a career as a writer someday, for now Livingston is focused on an academic future.
“It would be cool to be a novelist, but right now my focus is on graduate school.”