Last weekend offered a bounty of live music opportunities for all-ages around Lawton.
One of the high points was attending the 14th Annual Phillips Music Education Center (PMEC) Student/Teacher Showcase at the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris.
First, it offered opportunity to make the donation for the April 23 Norville fundraiser concert. There was a great sense of joy in delivering the envelope filled with $1,400 (and a couple of Norville stickers) to David Jackson’s hand for the Rafael Montez Memorial Music Scholarship at the PMEC. With a packed venue, Jackson said it was due to this being the largest group of students they’ve had so plenty of friends, family and fans made the trip out.
Jackson, one of the program’s forerunners along with David Wilson, said the night was a great chance to show off the young talent as well as raise food donations for the Lawton Food Bank.
Kudos to the students and teachers who performed: David Wilson, Matt Van Zant, Fail Pool, Malcolm Womack, Landon Stokes, Evan Richey, Trigger Buchan, Ava Sheperd, Maximo Rezaei, Mina Y., Blake Brooks, Korbinian Benkert, Cystal Kay, Ryan Liebhardt, Grayson Reynolds, Ethan Brejcha, Alyssa Brewer, Julian Medina, Caleb Garmon, Autumn Sweatt, Sage Tanner, Madelyn Brejcha, Vailyn Vitense, Alyssa Modeste and Seren D’Allura.
Also, well done to Luke Sheperd for an epic takedown of an unusable guitar in two swipes during the Guitar Smash-Off.
This Saturday night will mark the beginning of the Rock Revival Summer Series at the Vaska produced by Upside Down Entertainment. This all-ages show will give fans opportunity to hear a wide berth of local and regional rock sounds.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins around 6 p.m. It’s $12 to enter and, for adults, another $5 gets you a wristband and you can bring your own adult beverages.
This line up consists of Basics, Loveship, Senseless, Titan Metal and the night’s headliners, Lucavi. It’s going to be a banger you’re going to want to be part of it.
The bandmates in Norville and I are among the artists lined up for the June edition as the Revival Summer Series goes monthly. The location is still being determined and I’ll let you guys know when I do.
This is going to be part of a busy weekend for two of the bands on the bill (including David Dodson who drums for Lucavi and Titan Metal). Lucavi and Malus Dextra will be taking the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan, stage Friday night and, following the Revival, Titan Metal will headline Saturday night with TeneVerum opening. It’s 21 to enter and there’s no cover.
Also, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Southern Heretics and Wild Sallee show at Railhead set for last Saturday was cancelled. Huge props to DeadCore and Lucavi for putting together a short notice show to more than make up for it before a packed house.
I made it to the 4th Street Stage to catch Smokey Motel headlining Saturday night’s Arts For All Festival concert. It’s always a delight catching the Carter brothers and their band and, after three years away from Lawton stages, they showed how far they’ve grown since moving to the Oklahoma City-Metro area as home base.
Catch their take on one of their earlier singles, “Young Forever” and you’ll catch the vibe: https://youtu.be/t65pi248PIM.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on the links to go directly to the music as well as check out more photos than make it to print. As always, it’s free to read online.
It was an overall great set-up at the festival this year with the new live music location for Arts for All. Kicking off with a three-hour show by Triple B Jazz Band last Friday, the scrappy alt-rock of Senseless opened up the next day with a lot of energy. The 77th Army Band outperformed Saturday afternoon’s obligatory downpour for a great performance followed by Bret and Daphne Pollan as BanD’s Lighthouse that offered a shine into an array of local sounds that received overall great feedback throughout the weekend.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.