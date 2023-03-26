DUNCAN — It would be impossible to see The Eagles, Garth Brooks, and Journey perform all on the same stage in one night, but Duncan Hall of Fame cover band Summer Breeze will make you feel like you just did.
Performing on Friday at the Simmons Center Theater in Duncan as a part of the ongoing Chisholm Trail Arts Council (CTAC) concert series, Summer Breeze will be playing to a sold out crowd.
“The concert next weekend is going to be one of the most fun concerts we have put together in years,” said Keith Woods, one of the original members and co-founders of the band. “The crowd will get to enjoy lots of high energy music from the opening note to the last.”
Summer Breeze has an extended history. Woods, along with Gaylon Blankenship, Lynn Wilson, Kenny Stevens and Joy Schreiner, created the band in 1976 when they were still in high school.
“Three of the original members are still with the band after all these years. Blankenship, Wilson and myself,” said Woods. “(But) we have been very fortunate to add some new members in the last 5-6 years that each bring a new sound to the band.”
But starting Summer Breeze was not Woods’ first musical experience.
“My grandfather and uncles used to play at their house on Saturday nights with other musicians and I would sit and watch. I knew that was what I wanted to do,” Woods said. “I formed my first band at the age of 13 and have never looked back.”
It’s been a long journey since that first band.
“Personally, for me it is an honor to still be performing after all of these years,” Woods said, “and to still have people coming to our shows and showing their love and support. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel.”
Over the years, Summer Breeze has won numerous awards, including Oklahoma Country Band of the Year. Recently, they were inducted into the Duncan Area Arts Hall of Fame.
“As they say, it was the cherry on top,” Woods said.
According to Woods, the upcoming concert will be a mixture of old favorites and new.
“We will be doing an encore performance of our Eagle Tribute show that we did a couple years ago, but this year we are adding an R&B/Motown show for the first half of the performance,” he explained.
And to make that a reality, they’ll be adding some new faces to the stage.
“We are bringing in a horn section to enhance the show, which will feature some well-known Lawton musicians,” Wood said, “(including) JD Little and Wayne White, as well as Duncan native Walt Lentz.”
JD White is the professor of saxophone, flute and clarinet at Cameron University in Lawton, and directs its Jazz Ensembles. He will be playing the tenor saxophone. Wayne White serves as the orchestra director for Lawton High School and will be playing trumpet. Walt Lentz has been part of the Chisholm Trail Municipal Band for 45 years, serving as president, vice president and board member. He will be playing the trombone.
Joining them on stage will be the other full-time members of the band, including Bill Leyrer on the drums and vocals, Brian Holland on keyboard and vocals and David Adair on lead guitar.
Summer Breeze has been the opening act for several world-famous musicians over the years, including George Strait and Garth Brooks. Woods reminisced about some of those experiences.
“Opening for the Nashville acts has always been a treat,” he said. “I remember Garth Brooks dancing and singing by the stage while we were performing.”
But the funniest moment was when we were opening for Little Texas,” he said. “They (Little Texas) had completed their performance and we (Summer Breeze) had gone back on stage to finish the night out. One of the Little Texas guys asked us to play one of their songs, so we started playing one. All of a sudden, Tim Rushlow (the lead singer) comes running back on the stage thinking Little Texas was doing an encore. To his surprise, it was us! He laughed and finished singing the song with us, and then said, ‘You guys just did that better than us!’”
If you missed your chance to see Summer Breeze this time around, don’t fret. Odds are, they’ll perform in the area again.
“One of our favorite venues is the Lawton Arts For All Gala,” Woods said. “We have performed for that event for the last 10 years.”