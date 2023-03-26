Summer Breeze

Summer Breeze performs in this photo from 2021. The local band will perform Friday at the Simmons Center Theater in Duncan.

 Photo courtesy Lisa Adair

DUNCAN — It would be impossible to see The Eagles, Garth Brooks, and Journey perform all on the same stage in one night, but Duncan Hall of Fame cover band Summer Breeze will make you feel like you just did.

Performing on Friday at the Simmons Center Theater in Duncan as a part of the ongoing Chisholm Trail Arts Council (CTAC) concert series, Summer Breeze will be playing to a sold out crowd.

Recommended for you