Erika “Mili” Miller learned she was an Eagle Scout on July 26. On Oct. 21, nearly three months later, she finally got to attend an official ceremony to receive the honor.
“It felt like an achievement before the ceremony, but when I actually had it handed to me, it was a big achievement.” Miller said.
Miller is one of two girls in the Black Beaver district to receive the Eagle Scout honor since the Boy Scouts of America began admitting girls in February of 2019. The other is Isabella Lengel, who received the honor two weeks before Miller.
The Black Beaver district begins at the Red River, and covers all of Comanche County, and most of Southwest Oklahoma as a whole. Eagle Scout is the highest honor a member of the Boy Scouts can receive. It requires completing an Eagle Scout public service project and earning at least 49 merit badges. Only about 1 percent of scouts receive the honor.
Miller’s project was to improve a flagpole outside Fletcher High School in Fletcher. Students had had trouble reaching the flagpole and sign due to overgrowth.
Miller cut away half the bush surrounding the pole, and arrayed the scattered rocks around it in order, and generally cleaned and redecorated the area around it.
Miller has plans to attend Cameron University after graduating in May this year. She hopes to major in Foreign Language and become a flight attendant, after developing an early interest in air travel.
“Before I went into the Scouts, I was in Civil Air Patrol,” Miller said. “I really enjoyed everything about planes and being on planes.”
Lengel preceded Miller in earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Her project, like Miller’s, involved cleaning up a monument.
“There’s this old sign outside the church where we meet,” Lengel said. “And I decided to redo it and replant the flowerbed around it.”
That church is Holy Cross Lutheran Church at 2105 NW 38th. Lengel fixed the sign, planted two bushes and various flowers and perennial plants around it.
Lengel wasn’t officially involved with the Boy Scouts until 2019, but her history with the scouts goes back to years before, when her brother would bring her along to meetings.
Lengel said that her experience with the Boy Scouts helped her to come out of her shell, and she hopes it will do the same for others.
“I hope more girls get the chance to be in Boy Scouts,” Lengel said. “I hope it teaches more people to be better leaders.”