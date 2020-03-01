The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra annual fundraiser, Instruments Transformed III is now open for bidding. Local artists have taken beloved instruments and transformed them into works of art.
Online bidding for Instruments Transformed III is held at lawtonphil.com. The instruments are currently on display at the Leslie Powell Art Gallery, located at 620 SW D. Online bidding will end at 7 p.m. March 6. Instruments Transformed III will conclude with an Auction Party at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the Leslie Powell Gallery. Light refreshments will be served.
The following artists created works for the fundraiser:
Lindsey Morris
Lindsey Morris has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Cameron University where she dual concentrated in sculpture and printmaking. She has printed with the likes of John Hancock and Juan Fuentes while under the mentorship of printmaker Katherine Liontas-Warren, and she has participated in numerous print exchanges nationally. Frank Nevaquaya was her art teacher in her early creative development. Morris refined her sculpture skills under the mentorship of sculptor Benson Warren, and has exhibited her sculpture in the 2019 “Momentum” exhibition through the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, as well as Shine On Tattoo’s anniversary show. She is an active member of the Lawton Fort Sill Art Council and is involved with Arts for All. Morris founded The Cosmic Nomad, through which she creates jewelry, art, and artistic home goods as a festival artist.
Brian Parks
Brian Parks has been in the welding business for over 20 years. He has a passion for the Western lifestyle and is a gifted artist. He has fused his two loves together and this allows him to create unique and interesting pieces of art.
Ginny O’Leary
An Oklahoma native, living in Lawton since 1962, Ginny O’Leary is a volunteer and patron of the Lawton arts community. O’Leary, an enthusiastic arts advocate, is also a gifted artist and actress. She has been an integral part of the Lawton art community for most of her life. Her primary medium is oil painting, but she is known to dabble in mixed media arts. In fact, her first painting was at age 3, when she took her uncle’s white dress shoes and painted them black. When she couldn’t decide how to paint her clarinet, she had it made into a wonderful lamp.
Jan Stratton
Jan Stratton retired from her nearly 34-year broadcasting career at KSWO-TV to enjoy her many hobbies some of which are acting, painting, golf, bridge and family time. She does both watercolor and oil and has shown her work in several venues. Stratton has served on many nonprofit boards and committees and supports the Lawton community in many ways.
John Westbay
For Brooklyn-based artist John Westbay, art has taken the place of words on several occasions. Westbay’s creative ability and innate desire to express himself has since helped him become a highly recognizable New York street artist, with both a growing fan base and a growing demand for his custom paintings and unique, colorful murals.
Robert Peterson
Robert Peterson is a contemporary artist currently living and working in Lawton, OK. Peterson, born in 1981, picked up a paintbrush for the first time in June of 2012. Although completely self-taught, Robert has exhibited his work in major US cities such as New York City, Chicago and Miami and enjoys commissions from celebrities, professional athletes and art collectors from around the world.
Ron Bass
Ron Bass is a free spirited individual by way of Brooklyn, NY who is inspired by all things emitting love. He is a new student to the creative world who found his passion and peace of mind in the wake of the loss of his beloved parents. With his distinct love for DIY, pop art and fashion, Bass has created pieces inspired by many. His latest work has made its way to the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, Swizz Beatz, Rita Ora and Victoria Secret Model Cara D. His goal is to one day leave a mark on art and fashion culture by showcasing love for thyself and others while creating pieces that will inspire the masses.
Sandra Pokorny
With a minor in art from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Sandra Pokorny has continued to study art over the years. Her work is whimsical at times, serious at others. She likes to experiment with new subject matter in all mediums, from cowgirls to women from the Mexican Revolution, the the current combining of her own version of famous pieces into funny visual humor. Pokorny’s work is inspired by the strong women in her family, by the concept that everything can be an element of a painting if you look hard enough, and by the idea that there is something better out there that can be captured on canvas if you just keep trying.
Eisenhower Middle School Art Club
Marissa Galvan is the president of the EMS Art Club this school year and recently placed first in the PTA “Look Within” art contest. Art students Pip Yasis and Samantha Danny are also EMS Band members and both play the alto Saxophone. The three 8th graders are active in the Art Club and teach media techniques to other club members. Danny, Yasis and Galvan have received outstanding artwork recognitions in Sandra Dunn’s art class, and have also received participation awards in various Oklahoma student art competitions. Their artwork was recently displayed in the fall Lawton Public Schools Student Art show. They spend most of their free time drawing and painting and have certainly enjoyed the challenge of altering a violin into a lasting piece of art.
Sandra Dunn
Sandra Dunn is a middle school art teacher and mixed media artist living in Medicine Park. She received her Bachelor of Art in Art from Cameron University in 2005. Sandra was honored as Lawton’s Artist of the Year (2019), and she looks forward to teaching workshops and exhibiting art locally and in Texas this coming year. Her piece for Instruments Transformed III was inspired by George Seurat’s pointillistic painting, “An Afternoon on La Grande Jatte,” which depicts people relaxing in a park. Similarly, her “flute park,” lush with flowers is being enjoyed by tiny figures on a leisurely Sunday afternoon. Dunn enjoyed the challenge of altering her flute with oil paint and following her penchant for working in miniature. She stated that, “this may be one of my funnest projects yet.”
Mike Martine
Mike Martine comes from an Army family, and decided to retire in Lawton. His sanctuary is the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. He picked up a camera 40 years ago taking pictures of his children’s birthday parties, sports events and holidays; he even toted his camera to his military assignments to Texas, Korea, Europe, Kansas, and finally, Oklahoma. Over the last several years he has shifted into mixed media by adding fluid art, resin, glass, beads, lights, mirrors and gems to his photographs. Martine’s work is currently on display at The Lazy Buffalo Bed and Breakfast, Lawton Community Health Center and Cache Community Health Center.
Charles Owens
Dr. Charles C. Owens is a retired dentist who practiced for 42 years in Lawton. He is a graduate of Howard University School of Dentistry, Washington, D.C. Upon retirement he began painting and it soon became his favorite hobby. His talent quickly developed with an art class at Cedar Cove Studio Arts instructed by Jennifer Steil. Steil inspired his interest in pastel painting and is now developing his skills in oil paintings. He prefers painting portraits. Owens is married with two children and two grandchildren. His other hobbies include fishing and saltwater aquariums. His piece for Instruments Transformed III is inspired by one of his favorite paintings, “The Banjo Lesson” painted by Henry O. Tanner, which depicts life on a plantation. He chose to paint his violin similar to Tanner’s but chose to change it to “The Fiddler Lesson.”
Karyn Ortega
Karyn Ortega is a visual artist with a concentration in painting. She specializes in portraits, western and equestrian subject matter, but she does not limit herself to those subjects. She draws influence from painters with expressive styles, such as Oscar Kokoschka and Marcia Baldwin, but she tends to add a bit of naturalism to her expression.
Lean Tate
Lean Tate is currently an art student at Cameron University. His mediums range in everything from sculpture to spray painting. Tate draws his inspiration from skateboarding and graffiti and loves exploring the obscurity of street art. Instruments Transformed III will be his first art show and he is excited to participate in future events in the Lawton art community.
