When is a trombone not a trombone?
The same time that a cello, violin and other musical instruments take on new roles.
When is a trombone not a trombone?
The same time that a cello, violin and other musical instruments take on new roles.
Nine local artists tackled the task of finding new uses for old instruments, transforming guitars, cellos, trombone, mandolin and violins into works of art for Instruments Transformed IV. The event is a fundraiser for Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, combining instruments with artist imagination to create new works that people want to buy and display.
“it’s a lot of fun because the instruments tie into what we do,” said Patty Neuwirth, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra executive director.
What LPO does is make music, via three concerts spaced through the year, and what Instruments Transformed does is provide the funding that supports those efforts. Neuwirth said the efforts begin at Phillips Music Company, a LPO partner that gathers the instruments into one place. Artists go to the shop and decide what they want for their art piece.
“They pick their own instrument,” Neuwirth said, explaining the artist’s vision is the only limit on the works, and participation each year depends on which local artists are available. “It’s unusual, nothing a non-profit would do.”
The key to the success of Instruments Transformed is the pool of people who will bid on the works. Those instruments already have been seen — they were on display in the lobby of McMahon Memorial Auditorium Saturday during LPO’s final concert of the 2022-2023 season.
They will be on display again this weekend in the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra tent at the Arts for All Festival in Ned Shepler Park. The bidding period opened Saturday before the LPO concert began, and will continue through 6 p.m. May 13. Neuwirth said the winning bidders will be announced during the Arts for All Festival.
Potential bidders can see the works on the LPO website (http://lawtonphil.org) or in person at the Arts for All Festival, beginning Friday in Ned Shepler Park, Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.