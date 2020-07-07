As June faded into July, Oklahoma came alive with art. Over 200 artists, across 33 cities – including Lawton – participated in the biggest art crawl the state has ever hosted. From the Panhandle to the Arkansas border art appeared in windows, on porches and in driveways.
The Oklahoma Art Crawl was organized by the Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition. A self-guided, family-friendly event, the art crawl presented a free opportunity for Oklahoman’s to “discover the art next door.”
“COVID-19 has forced arts organizations to get creative in how we offer arts experiences for the public. We hope this is a valuable experience for both the public and the participating artists. While digital platforms are a great way to have a far reach, there is no substitute for experiencing art in person,” Krystle Brewer, Executive Director for the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, said.
The art crawl presented an opportunity for artists who have watched as every art show or festival in the state was canceled since the spread of COVID-19 began in March.
Hank Poppe was among the artists who participated in the art crawl, converting a space in his front yard into a makeshift gallery for two days. The Lawton native, a visual artist who works mostly with computer generated imagery, has been participating in art shows and accepting the occasional commission ever since his retirement a few years ago.
After learning about the art crawl, Poppe was interested but hesitant. Most of the artists who had signed up lived in more metropolitan areas, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and the like. But he eventually decided to take the plunge and participate so that Lawton would be represented.
“Far too often there’s a disconnect from here to the cities up north and east. We have what I consider a vibrant art community here and after the Arts For All Festival was canceled in the spring I thought this may be a rare opportunity given the current state of the pandemic,” Poppe said.
Like many artists, Poppe has spent his free time during the pandemic creating new work. With so many shows canceled, it has given him an opportunity to dive into a new medium, wood carving.
“During the quarantine I started making some small wooden turtle sculptures. I posted them to social media, and they sold so fast I had a back order for about a month. So right now, they’re about the only item going,” Poppe said.
Poppe took advantage of the unique period of time he has been living through to put a special flair on his turtles. On the bottom of each he engraved Q19, to signify that they were created during the quarantine caused by COVID-19. After the quarantine was lifted, he changed his engraving to C19, for COVID-19.
“I think they’re unique. Who knows, maybe years from now someone’s grandchild will look at it and ask what the letters are. Could be some interesting stories coming out of that,” Poppe said.
While the art crawl went off without a hitch, it didn’t lead to any new sales for Poppe. Despite that fact, the people that stopped by seemed to enjoy his work according to Poppe. And Poppe, in turn, enjoyed the art crawl, though he sees some challenges that need to be addressed in the future.
“The hours they set of 5 to 8 p.m. on a weekend is not very advantageous. Most folks are either eating at that hour or on their way somewhere. For a weekend they would do well to rethink that,” Poppe said. “I like that we could setup at home and left it to us of how best to do that, but if you’re a little off the beaten path like I am, it makes it difficult for folks to get there.”
According to Brewer, the Oklahoma Visual Artists Coalition is considering making the art crawl into an annual event. Perhaps next year Poppe will be joined by more artists from the community, until then, Poppe said, at least Lawton was represented.