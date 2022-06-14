Founded in 1977, the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute has been a mecca for artistically talented Oklahoma teens.
For decades, they have made the pilgrimage to the Quartz Mountain Lodge in Lone Wolf, Oklahoma, where the institute has been traditionally held. While last year saw the location temporarily changed to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, this year the institute is back at Quartz Mountain.
Lawton students Solei Niusulu, Eliza Willodson and Isabel Celedon and Marlow area student Alayna Hill are attending the institute this year.
Nisulu, 18, is attending the institute as a dancer for the final time before she heads to college this fall to major in ballet.
“My interest in dance began when I was 7 years old because of a show called ‘Shake It Up.’ I instantly fell in love with it, and kept adding more classes because I couldn’t get enough of it,” Niusulu said.
She counts Kathryn Morgan as one of her biggest inspirations. Morgan is a former American ballet dancer with the New York City ballet.
“She is an advocate for more diversity in the ballet world, and for there to be more representation of different body types in the dance world. I love everything that she stands for,” Niusulu said.
Niusulu is hopeful that, in her final year at the institute, she can become a stronger and more confident dancer.
“I want to strengthen my artistry, and become an overall better dancer so that I will be prepared for college in the fall since I will be a ballet major,” Niusulu said.
Hill, 17, will be attending the institute as a painter.
“I’ve always loved art, but I think the moment I realized it was something I wanted to be good at was when I was 7 years old. Me and my family went to the Stephens County Fair like we did every year, and there was this big graphite drawing of a woman putting on lipstick in a mirror. I don’t know what about that picture caught my eye, but I remember that as the moment that inspired me. I bought a book on drawing with my chore money and the rest is history,” Hill said.
She said she spends a lot of time worrying about her own skill and hopes that her time at the institute can help her relax a bit more.
“I hope to loosen up my perfectionism in art a little more, and get a nice dose of inspiration to work harder,” Hill said. “Quartz is a blast. I’ve never been part of such a lively, crazy, talented group of kids like me. It’s an amazing place, and I’ve been looking forward to it all year.”
The Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute runs through June 26.