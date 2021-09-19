OKLAHOMA CITY — Local and area artists are participating in the annual 12x12 Art Fundraiser from the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, which features diverse artwork from 175 Oklahoma artists.
Katherine Liontas-Warren, of Lawton, and Jolene Loyd Forbes, of Duncan, both created a unique piece of art that is 12-by-12 inches to be auctioned off for charity during the event.
Liontas-Warren recently retired from teaching at Cameron University. Her art has evolved through “many forms and content,” over the years, she said. Since her retirement, she has been enjoying life as a full-time artist.
“As I get older I find myself reflecting more upon passages, time and motion,” Liontas-Warren said. “Water has come to mean a desire for change and discovery associated with my personal state both in a personal and universal way.”
Her 12x12 piece reflects this mood. It is a landscape with deep blues of sky and water.
Her preferred mediums are gouache, watercolor and printmaking. She uses these mediums to address metaphors of romance through imagined seascapes.
“These metaphors, although personal and unique, are seen and understood as images associated with the aspect of movement,” Liontas-Warren said. “The continual painterly flow of the sea and the patterns found in my lino prints represent the rhythms found in nature.”
On top of donating a piece to the 12x12, she also had a piece accepted into the Objects Trouves Gallery in Oklahoma City.
Forbes recently moved her gallery in the Paseo Arts District of Oklahoma City to Marlow under the name “Jolene’s Art Den.” This is her second year participating in the fundraiser.
“I have painted a picture of a goat this year,” Forbes said. “As I’m driving through the area I often see these funny little creatures being playful, especially when I stop to take a picture.”
She calls the painting “Bluebeard,” because of the goat’s curly, light-blue scruff.
“Participating in this program helps others be able to be more aware of the arts,” Forbes.
The Annual 12x12 Art Fundraiser raises money for all the coalition’s programs. One of those programs, Grants for Artists, has helped Oklahoma artists continue to thrive through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our Grants for Artists program is essential for Oklahoma artists to make their practice even more professional, receive new education, and take that next step forward in their careers,” Executive Director Krystle Kaye said. “OVAC was founded to provide funding for individual artists, and in the 33 years since then, we have awarded over $900,000 to artists through grants, awards and art sales.”
This year, the auction is coming back as an in-person event held outdoors, after going virtual in 2020. Art enthusiasts can still bid on art from home. The outdoor event will feature live music, with a DJ.
The 12x12 art fundraiser will be held from 7-10 p.m. Friday at 609 W. Sheridan Avenue, Oklahoma City. Visit 12x12ok.org to donate to the coalition, buy tickets and register to bid online.
If you require special accommodations to participate in the 12x12 Art Fundraiser, call Audrey Kominski at (405) 879-2400, extension 2.