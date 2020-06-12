The “live” part, often the most important part, is returning to music following over two months in hibernation due to COVID-19 fears.
Although the big venues still haven’t swung back into gear for concerts, the return of smaller stages hosting musicians has brightened up many the musician and fan’s summer prospects.
Since the COVID-19 shutdown, I’ve missed out on Om, Okilly Dokilly, Black Flag in Lawton, The Mountain Goats and on June 4, The Growlers. That’s just this far and it can make me crazy if I think about it too hard. I’ve stopped thinking about future shows that were penciled in.
But locally, our musicians are finding relief in being able to perform for live audiences instead of online shows. That close connection provides the bond between artists and fans, but also can make each vulnerable to the other. Knowing that can make the return a fraught one. But for Cashroh’s Ben Ellis, it beats going “stir crazy.” Even if the rules are changed a little bit.
“The indoor venues we’ve been to have had no problem maxing out their restricted capacity and the outdoor venues have had really good turnout,” he said. “Many venues have not started having bands back yet, though and that hurts the artists a lot.”
Cashroh lost out on a tour booked to go west and culminating with shows at Los Angeles’ legendary Whisky and Rainbow venues. They’re rebooked for the fall, however. But first, they’ll be part of the July 4th weekend Rockin’ the Park fest in Medicine Park.
Ellis said that you can expect some high energy shows from any artists returning to the stages, his band included.
“Since most bands have been stalled, it seems when they do get to play they really are putting out the effort and energy,” Ellis said. “I would hate for there to be a return of the lockdowns but I don’t foresee it getting like that again.”
“I know we are gonna give it our all whether 10 people or a thousand people show up,” he said.
Ken Morrow said the impact on the music industry stretches past the artists and venue owners to all who are employed through it, like lighting crews, roadies, bus drivers, etc.
“I have three friends in Texas Hippie Coalition that have been working at a cattle stockyard and mowing lawns and building fence,” he said. “The crew from Team Jamey Johnson have been doing small studio works as studio musicians and doing odd jobs.”
Morrow said he’s back to doing small, private shows. His longtime drummer isn’t ready to perform in bars out of fear of COVID-19 because he takes care of his grandmother and doesn’t want to cause her to become sick, he said. Although the shows are paid, it’s not something to make a living with right now.
“The pay has always been awful for guys at my level,” he said, “but, I truly believe the spirit of the American people is coming back to life even in the wake of the pandemic. But, so far, tips have been amazing. The pay could be better, but understandable when the restaurants or bars are at half capacity.”
One thing Morrow believes is that, through these hardships, musicians and their audiences are going to come back stronger than ever.
“I truly feel that we are going to pull out of this very strong, and hopefully we all have been humbled a bit about how fragile our lives are and how fragile our democracy can be,” he said. “All and all, music is a healer. And what feeds the soul will always shine bright.”
Dani Carson said she’s excited to be back before audiences. Pay hasn’t been the top concern, she just misses being in that moment on stage.
“I’ve always been willing to work with businesses to give them entertainment without costing an arm and a leg, this time is no different,” she said. “Booking is interesting, but I’m looking to branch out and do some traveling, so it’s okay if I don’t have too many shows locally.”
After putting on some great livestream shows with Jared Rosin & The Shuffle, as well as in James Cook’s band, Zach Holliday said it feels good to play in front of people again. But sense has him keeping an eye out on the case statistics and he’s prepared to cancel shows if there’s a resurgence of the virus.
“It’s been easy to social distance living out in the country,” he said. “However, playing shows have come with new challenges. The guy who’s had too many is still yelling ‘Freebird,’ and he is still trying to get in your face to talk you with no regards to social distancing.”
Holliday said his bands have been trying to book outdoor venues as well as local larger venues. Even with concern, he said the joy has returned.
“With all that being said I’m still so glad to be back gigging again,” he said.
The local rock/metal venue the Railhead Saloon hasn’t returned to booking shows and it’s causing the heavier groups to look out to further stages. After several livestream shows during the shutdown, it didn’t compare to interacting with an audience, according to Brandynn “Dammit” Garcia of Drop Dead Dammit. Now they have shows booked in Oklahoma and Texas with each venue putting different rules in place for safety. A June 27 show at the Deep End in Wichita Falls, Texas, is one they’re excited to play.
“Our band, like every other band we know, is trying to make up for lost time and at the same time trying to adjust and move ahead playing live shows under strange new circumstances,” he said. “It’s going to be strange at first with social distancing but I’m sure we will find a way to bring a sense of normalcy to the crowd and give them a good time.”
Garcia said one good thing from the shutdown is that the value of a live music experience is felt by those who make the music and those who live for it. Maybe it’s a start of a new era.
“It is my hope that whether you’re in a band, a venue owner, or just a venue’s regular patron, that none of us ever take live local music for granted ever again,” he said. “I hope all the bands will help each other out and support each other and bring back the magic that is live music to the masses.”
Chris Lane, a.k.a. Golden Child, is the Lawton-raised rapper ready to release the infamous video shot June 2 near Liberty Lake that was the source for online rumors of riots and mayhem. Instead of chaos and murder, what you got was a powerful gathering of folks standing together for racial equality and, as his song is titled, “Black Power.” It’s fierce as fire and, if you tuned into the column’s radio show Thursday, night you felt it. If not, check it out via his SoundCloud page: https://soundcloud.com/user-402054589.
You can tune into his YouTube channel where the video will premiere Friday: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNPahwOvcYbhRU9SPpUmEA.
Another new release shares what it means to be living a truth in Lawton and is another view to the need for community to take care of its community. Featuring well known sites from throughout Lawton, the combination of Meezy Maff and Steven Nuckolls, a.k.a. Knuckles creates a summer smile from sound: •Meezy Maff featuring Knuckles — “Love My City” — https://youtu.be/X3yjg7NmkzI.
Robert Duncan, formerly of Lawton and known as a teacher and drummer for Day of the Sick, is now living his best life in Albuquerque, N.M., has taken the time in sequestration to work out his punk rock kinks and make some fierce instrumental music for Songs from the Sequestration as Bunker Boys starring Donnie Bunker. He’s playing the instruments, offering vocals and drum programs and spitting fire. He’s been feeling his oats and, man, sometimes punk rock is what’s needed in times like these: •Bunker Boys starring Donnie Bunker — “American Hell” — https://youtu.be/lsAYvRssg1w.
#VirtualSoundemoniumFest Showcase Part 4 concluded the series for this week’s Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist. It was a boss ending to a cool ride.
Check out this lineup with three radio premieres to start it off: Chris Lane, a.k.a. Golden Child,, ”Black Power”; Parlor Trick, ”Carnism”; Sunlander, ”Tempest”; Cashroh from April 4, ”Time/Eclipse”; and Stash from April 10, ”Cocaine & Tigers.”
All #VirtualSoundemoniumFest performances are archived on the column/radio show’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Jokey McJokerson’s set the tempo with the joke setup:
“Anna 1, Anna 2.”
